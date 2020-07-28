GO Today (July 28, 2020)

As we head toward August at the end of this week, ask yourself: Have you eaten enough ice cream yet? July is Ice Cream Month, meaning you have precious few days left to enjoy the frozen treat at every opportunity! Remember, ice cream goes great with a warm apple pie, and nothing complements a brownie better than vanilla ice cream.
As the summer heats up, it’s a great time to head to a local beach. Silver Lake Park, on County Road F in the town of Salem, is probably the most popular beach in Kenosha County. It’s also the beach with the biggest changes this summer. Gone are the lifeguards, concessions and picnic tables. If you are heading to Silver Lake beach, get there early. There’s a new admission policy, with just 120 cars allowed in. When the parking lot is full, no one else can enter. At least the restrooms are open and, because there are no lifeguards on duty, swimmers can bring their floating rafts and other water toys into the swimming area. Admission (per car) is $5 for Kenosha County residents.
Another great place to cool off is a waterpark. Hurricane Harbor Waterpark is now open in Gurnee, Ill. The Great America theme park attached to Hurricane Harbor is still closed, meaning you can’t ride a roller coaster yet, but you can take a plunge down a waterslide. For more details on new procedures, including having to reserve a place in advance, go to www.sixflags.com.
The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., has reopened, welcoming visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to view the current exhibits — “Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection” by the League of Milwaukee Artists and “Renewal” by members of the Area Artists Group — on display through Aug. 29. The gift shop is also open. COVID-19 changes: Only 10 people will be allowed inside at one time, and everyone who is inside the building must wear a face mask. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free.
Tune in tonight: In “Tell Me a Story,” classic fairy tales are reimagined as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, Season 1 interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into a subversive saga of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder. (8 p.m., The CW).
