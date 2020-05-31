GO Today (June 1, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Drink up! It’s Milk Day, which is true EVERY day here in America’s Dairyland. Milk is rich with calcium, a mineral that promotes healthy teeth and bones, and a cold glass goes down so well with chocolate chip cookies.

June is bustin’ out all over and, even with coronavirus limitations in place, we’re hoping you get outside and enjoy fun in the sun. Starting today, the city of Kenosha’s Park Department announced that some park amenities will reopen. All playgrounds and park bathrooms, except amenities at Petzke Park including the Dream Playground, will be open to the public. Also opening today: Basketball and tennis courts and the dog park in Anderson Park.Remember to wear a face mask when you close to people outside of your household and practice social distancing whenever possible.

Classic laughs: Fans of classic comedy might want to download the Shout Factory streaming app. There they can view all 11 seasons of “The Carol Burnett Show,” a gold standard of American comedy between 1967 and ‘78. Featuring Tim Conway, Harvey Korman and later Vicki Lawrence, the show popularized sketch comedy bits as prime-time entertainment. Clips from “The Carol Burnett Show” have been in steady circulation over the past four decades, but this is the first time it has been made available for streaming.

