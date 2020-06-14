GO Today (June 15, 2020)

Raise a glass to Beer Day Britain. As the name implies, it’s a day when all Britons raise a glass and say cheers to beer. Though we’re in the U.S., we were at one time a British colony, which entitles us to celebrate their holidays. Sit back and enjoy a cold one at home or in one of our local establishments, which have reopened. Cheers to beer!
Parking lot cinema: The coronavirus shutdown has left Wisconsin movie theaters shuttered, but the Marcus Theater chain has started a new “Parking Lot Cinema” venture. Movies are projected outside on a 42-foot screen attached to the theater building, with customers parking in the lot. All showings are double features. At the Majestic, “Goonies” and “Twister” are on tap through Thursday night. Shows start at 9 p.m. (sundown). Tickets are available online only at www.marcustheatres.com. Tickets are $26.25 per carload; only one ticket per car is sold. Also, concessions can be ordered online, with pickup available at the venue. The theater restrooms are open for guests.
June is bustin’ out all over and, even with coronavirus limitations in place, we’re hoping you get outside and enjoy fun in the sun. The Washington Park Municipal Golf Course is now open. All patrons must call ahead for tee times and payment over the phone only. Interior bathrooms are closed to the public; however, porta-potties are available near the clubhouse. Play is limited to a foursome, with two people per cart. Also, the golf course will not rent any equipment.
Get out and enjoy one (or more) of our beautiful area parks. All city of Kenosha park playgrounds and park bathrooms, except amenities at Petzke Park including the Dream Playground, are open to the public. Also open: Basketball and tennis courts and the dog parks. Remember to wear a face mask when you are close to people outside of your household and practice social distancing whenever possible.
Tune in tonight: In the new series “Generation Renovation: Lake House,” designer and builder Danielle Bryk takes on the hardest project of her career — helping her sister and brother-in-law build a fabulous lakeside dwelling. 8 p.m., HGTV.
