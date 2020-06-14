GO Today (June 15, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Raise a glass to Beer Day Britain. As the name implies, it’s a day when all Britons raise a glass and say cheers to beer. Though we’re in the U.S., we were at one time a British colony, which entitles us to celebrate their holidays. Sit back and enjoy a cold one at home or in one of our local establishments, which have reopened. Cheers to beer!

Parking lot cinema: The coronavirus shutdown has left Wisconsin movie theaters shuttered, but the Marcus Theater chain has started a new “Parking Lot Cinema” venture. Movies are projected outside on a 42-foot screen attached to the theater building, with customers parking in the lot. All showings are double features. At the Majestic, “Goonies” and “Twister” are on tap through Thursday night. Shows start at 9 p.m. (sundown). Tickets are available online only at www.marcustheatres.com. Tickets are $26.25 per carload; only one ticket per car is sold. Also, concessions can be ordered online, with pickup available at the venue. The theater restrooms are open for guests.