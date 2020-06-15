GO Today (June 16, 2020)

Eat your vegetables! It’s Fresh Veggies Day, a time to remind yourself to eat enough vegetables in your daily diet. (And if you just can’t eat any more green stuff, it’s also Fudge Day. Go ahead and indulge your sweet tooth; we won’t tell!)
The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., reopens today, welcoming visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to view the current exhibits — “Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection” by the League of Milwaukee Artists and “Renewal” by members of the Area Artists Group — on display through Aug. 29. The gift shop is also open. COVID-19 Changes: Only 10 people will be allowed inside at one time, and everyone who is inside the building must wear a face mask. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free.
Library news: The local library resources have doubled, with curbside pickups and returns now available at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. That doubles the library resources for residents. The Southwest Library has been open since early May for curbside pickups and returns. The library buildings are still closed to the public. Curbside pickups are from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Returns are accepted at both buildings during the same hours. To arrange a pickup of library materials, call 262-564-6136 to talk to a librarian for advice on reading, viewing or listening choices. Or, you can email at refdesk@mykpl.info.
Tune in tonight: Will fingers be pointed? The latest edition of “Frontline” — “The Virus: What Went Wrong?” — examines why and how the U.S. was unprepared to battle COVID-19, despite repeated warnings of a potent contagion headed our way. The program airs at 8:30 tonight on Channel 10 and at 9:30 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS. Also on TV today: Dick Van Dyke stars in the 1971 comedy “Cold Turkey” (4:15 p.m., TCM), about a small town trying to collectively quit smoking to win a cash prize. It was directed by Norman Lear, who created the landmark TV series “All in the Family.”
