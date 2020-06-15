GO Today (June 16, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eat your vegetables! It’s Fresh Veggies Day, a time to remind yourself to eat enough vegetables in your daily diet. (And if you just can’t eat any more green stuff, it’s also Fudge Day. Go ahead and indulge your sweet tooth; we won’t tell!)

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., reopens today, welcoming visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to view the current exhibits — “Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection” by the League of Milwaukee Artists and “Renewal” by members of the Area Artists Group — on display through Aug. 29. The gift shop is also open. COVID-19 Changes: Only 10 people will be allowed inside at one time, and everyone who is inside the building must wear a face mask. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free.