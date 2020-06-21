GO Today (June 22, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s some big library news: Starting today, the Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., will be open for limited hours. This is the first branch of the Kenosha Public Library to reopen its doors to the public. The library will be open 1 to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday (closed Sunday). All staff members will be wearing masks, and visitors are encouraged to do so, too. Also, the Southwest Library and Northside Library are open for curbside pickups and returns. Those buildings are still closed to the public. The curbside service has been expanded and is now available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Also, the Southwest book return is open 24 hours a day. To arrange a pickup of library materials, call 262-564-6136 to talk to a librarian for advice on reading, viewing or listening choices. Or, you can email at refdesk@mykpl.info.

June is bustin’ out all over and, even with coronavirus limitations in place, we’re hoping you get outside and enjoy fun in the sun. The Washington Park Municipal Golf Course is now open. All patrons must call ahead for tee times and payment over the phone only. Interior bathrooms are closed to the public; however, porta-potties are available near the clubhouse. Play is limited to a foursome, with two people per cart. Also, the golf course will not rent any equipment.