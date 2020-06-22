GO Today (June 23, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s Typewriter Day, celebrating this humble device. Actor Tom Hanks loves typewriters so much, he collects them. Kenosha has a connection to the typewriter: Christopher Latham Sholes, who invented the QWERTY keyboard (still used today), lived here and published the Kenosha Telegraph newspaper. On June 23, 1868, Sholes received a patent for his “Type-Writer” machine; it was the first commercially successful typewriter. He was also a politician, serving in state government. The next time you wonder why “t” is next to “y,” thanks Mr. Sholes.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., has reopened, welcoming visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to view the current exhibits — “Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection” by the League of Milwaukee Artists and “Renewal” by members of the Area Artists Group — on display through Aug. 29. The gift shop is also open. COVID-19 Changes: Only 10 people will be allowed inside at one time, and everyone who is inside the building must wear a face mask. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free.