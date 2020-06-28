GO Today (June 29, 2020)

It’s Camera Day, so if you still have one (your phone doesn’t count!) go out and capture some images of the world around you.
Here’s some big library news: The Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., is now open. This is the first branch of the Kenosha Public Library to reopen its doors to the public. The library is open 1 to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday (closed Sunday). All staff members are wearing masks, and visitors are encouraged to do so, too. Also, the Southwest Library and Northside Library are open for curbside pickups and returns. Those buildings are still closed to the public. The curbside service has been expanded and is now available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Also, the Southwest book return is open 24 hours a day. To arrange a pickup of library materials, call 262-564-6136 to talk to a librarian for advice on reading, viewing or listening choices. Or, you can email at refdesk@mykpl.info.
Get out and enjoy one (or more) of our beautiful area parks. All city of Kenosha park playgrounds and park bathrooms, except amenities at Petzke Park including the Dream Playground, are open to the public. Also open: Basketball and tennis courts and the dog parks. Remember to wear a face mask when you are close to people outside of your household and practice social distancing whenever possible.
While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s music and theater faculty members are hosting live streaming theater and music events. Also, two virtual art exhibitions are available online. On “Melodious Mondays,” the music department hosts a series of live stream interviews. Tonight’s interview, at 7 p.m., features jazz instructor and musician Russ Johnson, interviewed by James Crowley. For more information on events at The Rita, visit uwp.edu/rita.
Tune in tonight: Brace yourself for more raucous action on Dwayne Johnson’s “The Titan Games.” Tonight brings action from the West Region in an episode titled “The Circus Comes to Town.” (7 p.m., NBC).
