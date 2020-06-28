GO Today (June 29, 2020)

Here’s some big library news: The Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., is now open. This is the first branch of the Kenosha Public Library to reopen its doors to the public. The library is open 1 to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday (closed Sunday). All staff members are wearing masks, and visitors are encouraged to do so, too. Also, the Southwest Library and Northside Library are open for curbside pickups and returns. Those buildings are still closed to the public. The curbside service has been expanded and is now available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Also, the Southwest book return is open 24 hours a day. To arrange a pickup of library materials, call 262-564-6136 to talk to a librarian for advice on reading, viewing or listening choices. Or, you can email at refdesk@mykpl.info.