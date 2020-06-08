GO Today (June 9, 2020)

It’s Donald Duck Day, celebrating one of the most iconic characters of the Disney franchise. It’s also the perfect excuse to trot out your best “Donald Duck voice” impression today. We hope someday to clear up a longstanding Donald Duck mystery: Why does Donald, who doesn’t wear pants, put a towel around his wait after after showering?

Library news: The local library resources have doubled, with curbside pickups and returns now available at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. That doubles the library resources for residents. The Southwest Library has been open since early May for curbside pickups and returns. The library buildings are still closed to the public. Curbside pickups are from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Returns are accepted at both buildings during the same hours. To arrange a pickup of library materials, call 262-564-6136 to talk to a librarian for advice on reading, viewing, or listening choices. Or, you can email at refdesk@mykpl.info. The materials will be gathered, and library staffers will call you when your materials are available and will set up a time for you to pick up your “order.”