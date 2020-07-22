GO Today; Kenosha Series continues at Simmons Field

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forget about all those gourmet flavors for a moment and celebrate Vanilla Ice Cream Day. It may not be as sazzy as Triple Mocha Salted Caramel, but when you’re looking for a good, old-fashioned scoop of comfort, you turn to your old friend, vanilla ice cream.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers will face each other this evening at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road. The game starts at 6:05 p.m. The team is limiting capacity this season to allow fans to socially distance at the ballpark, but Kingfish General Manager Doug Gole said despite limited capacity, “I want fans to know that tickets are available. If you want to have a fun night at the ballpark, we can get you here.” For tickets, call 262-653-0900, go to www.kingfishbaseball.com or walk up to the ticket window at Simmons Field.