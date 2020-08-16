GO Today: Kingfish, Biergarten and more today

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers will play at Simmons Field today, starting at 1:05 p.m. It’s Kids Day, and all children at the game are invited run the bases after the game. Also, kids 12 and under eat for free! For tickets and more information, go to www.kingfishbaseball.com.

The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten is open for the season and welcoming beer and pretzel fans. The Roundabouts are performing there today from 3 to 6 p.m. The Biergarten is open 4 to 9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. For details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theatre has reopened, featuring films dubbed “Comeback Classics,” including “Back to the Future,” “Jurassic Park,” “Iron Man,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” the original “Ghostbusters,” “Beauty and the Beast” (the live-action version), “The Goonies” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.” Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 1 to 11 and senior citizens, age 62 and older. A “Private Watch Party” for up to 20 guests is $99. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.