GO Today: Kingfish, Biergarten and more today

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers will play at Simmons Field today, starting at 1:05 p.m. It’s Kids Day, and all children at the game are invited run the bases after the game. Also, kids 12 and under eat for free! For tickets and more information, go to www.kingfishbaseball.com.
The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten is open for the season and welcoming beer and pretzel fans. The Roundabouts are performing there today from 3 to 6 p.m. The Biergarten is open 4 to 9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. For details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.
Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theatre has reopened, featuring films dubbed “Comeback Classics,” including “Back to the Future,” “Jurassic Park,” “Iron Man,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” the original “Ghostbusters,” “Beauty and the Beast” (the live-action version), “The Goonies” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.” Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 1 to 11 and senior citizens, age 62 and older. A “Private Watch Party” for up to 20 guests is $99. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
Final call for State Fair Cream Puffs! The Cream Puff Drive-Thru will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at State Fair Park in West Allis. Advance orders are recommended and can be done online at www.originalcreampuffs.com. Items that can be ordered include: Wisconsin State Fair Original Cream Puffs: three for $12 or six for $22; Blue Ribbon Brownies: three for $12 or six for $22; and Chocolate Chip Cookies: three for $9 or six for $18.
