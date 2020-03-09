GO Today (March 10, 2020)

It’s Bagpipe Day, so all you haters out there just sit back and enjoy the music. Bagpipers need love, too. Plus, we’re getting close to St. Patrick’s Day.

Break out your best singing voice for karaoke tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to belt out their favorite Madonna song ... starting at 9 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Also tonight, head to tg’s, 4120 Seventh Ave., for “Taco & Trivia Tuesdays.” The tacos are the food special tonight; the trivia starts at 7 p.m.

“From Curiosity to Science” — a permanent exhibit — can be toured on the second floor of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The exhibit offers visitors the chance to “take a journey of discovery from the 1600s through modern museum displays.” Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

If you’ve always wanted to get involved with local theater, here’s your chance: Racine’s Over Our Head Players are hosting open auditions tonight for “The Roommate,” a play by Jen Silverman that is described as “a comically touching story of friendship.” Auditions start at 7 tonight at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. in downtown Racine. Roles are available for two women, ages 45-60. Shows run three weekends, May 15-31. Auditions involve cold readings from the script; prepared pieces are not necessary. No previous theatrical experience is necessary to audition or volunteer. For more information, leave a message for director Cody Ernest or managing artistic director Rich Smith at the theater’s box office, 262-632-6802, or email boxoffice@overourheadplayers.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.