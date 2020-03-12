GO Today (March 13, 2020)

Wait! Before venturing out today, make sure to avoid walking under ladders, breaking mirrors and, for heaven’s sake, don’t step on any sidewalk cracks! It’s Friday the 13th, and you want to avoid bad luck. It’s also World Sleep Day, and on Friday the 13th, your best defense may be to stay safely tucked in bed with your favorite pillow all day!
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues today with a performance by the UW-Parkside Choirs. The free performance is noon in Bedford Concert Hall, located on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road.
A Folk Music Hootenanny is 7 to 10 tonight at the newly reopened Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Everyone is welcome to this informal get-together. The program will include Irish tunes in honor of St. Patrick and some songs about the coming of spring. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along; song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided. Admission is free.
The musical “Beauty and the Beast” opens tonight at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St. Eighty students are in the show, based on the Disney animated film. 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $5 for students and will be sold at the door.
Also continuing tonight is the Lakeside Players’ production of “Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf — A Parody.” Performances are 7:30 tonight and Saturday night and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. What happens when the most recognizable characters from some of the greatest American plays of the 20th century suddenly find themselves sharing the same stage? Come see for yourself! Tickets are $11 and are sold at the door and online at rhodecenter.org.
St. Patrick’s Day celebrating starts tonight at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten, which opens at 4 p.m. with music from CJ Double DJ going until 9 p.m. Seating is inside a heated tent, but it’s still a good idea to bundle up. The Biergarten is located at the south end of the park near Highway JR.
Kick off the weekend with the popular regional country group Bella Cain, performing at the 1175 Sports Park & Eatery on Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) in Racine County. Admission is $10; the music starts at 8 p.m.