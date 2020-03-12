GO Today (March 13, 2020)

Wait! Before venturing out today, make sure to avoid walking under ladders, breaking mirrors and, for heaven’s sake, don’t step on any sidewalk cracks! It’s Friday the 13th, and you want to avoid bad luck. It’s also World Sleep Day, and on Friday the 13th, your best defense may be to stay safely tucked in bed with your favorite pillow all day!

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues today with a performance by the UW-Parkside Choirs. The free performance is noon in Bedford Concert Hall, located on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road.

A Folk Music Hootenanny is 7 to 10 tonight at the newly reopened Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Everyone is welcome to this informal get-together. The program will include Irish tunes in honor of St. Patrick and some songs about the coming of spring. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along; song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided. Admission is free.

