GO Today (March 3, 2020)
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

It’s World Wildlife Day, a time to celebrate the natural world and all its plants and animals. For more about this annual celebration, go to www.wildlifeday.org.

Break out your best singing voice for karaoke tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to belt out their favorite Madonna song!

Ross Mathews — who has been on everything from NBC’s “The Tonight Show” to RuPaul’s “Drag Race” — brings his “Name Drop Tour” to Milwaukee’s Turner Hall Ballroom tonight. He’ll be dishing on his adventures in Hollywood, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 (plus fees) at pabsttheater.org.

