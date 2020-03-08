GO Today (March 9, 2020)

It’s Panic Day. But don’t panic; it’s just a Monday in March. How bad could that be?
The Mystery Lovers Book Club meets at 2 p.m. at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Everyone is welcome to come and talk about favorite mystery novels and writers. Free admission. There is no registration required or any specific books to read.
Head to the Kenosha Public Museum, which is hosting the Southport Quilters Guild Annual Members Show. The show features more than 60 quilts featuring vibrant colors on display. This year’s theme is “Women’s Voices.” The show runs through March 29. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.
And while you’re at the public museum, visit “From Curiosity to Science” — a permanent exhibit — which can be found on the second floor of the Kenosha Public Museum. The exhibit offers visitors the chance to “take a journey of discovery from the 1600s through modern museum displays.” Admission is free. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.
Teens (ages 12-19) are invited to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., from 5 to 7:30 this evening for video gaming. Participants can try out virtual reality or enjoys some “retro video gaming.” Admission is free, and snacks are provided.
Mondays are a great time to check out new movies, without the weekend crowds. Movies playing in area theaters include Ben Affleck as an alcoholic getting a chance at redemption through coaching a high school basketball team in the drama “The Way Back,” the animated film “Onward,” about two brother searching for magic in the world, and the thriller “The Invisible Man.” Remember: No talking during the film and stop hogging all the popcorn!
Looking for live music on a Monday night? The Sazzy House Band performs starting at 6 p.m. Mondays at Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave.