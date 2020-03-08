GO Today (March 9, 2020)

It’s Panic Day. But don’t panic; it’s just a Monday in March. How bad could that be?

The Mystery Lovers Book Club meets at 2 p.m. at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Everyone is welcome to come and talk about favorite mystery novels and writers. Free admission. There is no registration required or any specific books to read.

Head to the Kenosha Public Museum, which is hosting the Southport Quilters Guild Annual Members Show. The show features more than 60 quilts featuring vibrant colors on display. This year’s theme is “Women’s Voices.” The show runs through March 29. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

And while you’re at the public museum, visit “From Curiosity to Science” — a permanent exhibit — which can be found on the second floor of the Kenosha Public Museum. The exhibit offers visitors the chance to “take a journey of discovery from the 1600s through modern museum displays.” Admission is free. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.