GO Today (March 30, 2020)

It’s Take A Walk In The Park Day, a time to celebrate the joys of being out in nature and the difference that can make to our mental, physical and emotional health. The Kenosha area has an abundance of parks to explore; just remember to practice social distancing and stay 6 feet or more from people who are not in your household. Area places to go and walk or bike include Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers; Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave., Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave., Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., and Kennedy Park at the lakefront, 4051 Fifth Ave. For ideas on fun nature activities to do with your family in parks, including printable maps and other fun stuff, go to the Pringle Nature Center’s website, www.pringlenc.org/free.
While you can’t hop on a cruise ship right now, you can enjoy several films on Turner Classic Movies that take place on the high seas. Today’s films include the 1931 Marx brothers comedy “Monkey Business,” starring Groucho, Harpo and Chico Marx as four stowaways who get mixed up with gangsters while running riot on an ocean liner (3:30 p.m.); the 1969 adventure flick “Captain Nemo and the Underwater City,” starring Chuck Connors (7 p.m.); and — our favorite — Don Knotts in the 1964 live-action/animated comedy “The Incredible Mr. Limpet,” in which he turns into a fish and helps defeat the Nazis. (9 p.m.)
