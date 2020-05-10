GO Today (May 11, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s Eat What You Want Day, which seems to be awfully close to No Diet Day, which we just celebrated. No matter; we’ll take any excuse to indulge our love of ice cream and nachos! Order a meal today from one of our local restaurants, which have turned to takeout and delivery service during the coronavirus shutdown.

The Kenosha Public Library’s book clubs are now meeting online. Everyone is welcome. The next meeting online is 2 p.m. today for the Mystery Lovers’ Book Club. (Need a recommendation? Library staffers recommend “The Loon Lake Fishing Mystery” series by Victoria Houston on OverDrive. The series is set in northern Wisconsin.) Registration is required for the online book clubs. Use this link for the Mystery Lovers’ Book Club, //bit.ly/kpl-mysterybookclub-april20, or sign up on the library’s Facebook page and find out about other book clubs and upcoming meetings at www.facebook.com/mykpl.info/