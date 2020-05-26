GO Today (May 27, 2020)

It’s Sunscreen Day, which is perfect timing, now that summer weather has officially arrived. We hope you are social distancing outside in this area’s beautiful parks and, while you’re having fun in the sun, remember to always use sunscreen. The sun may offer light and warmth, but it also has damaging ultraviolet rays. Sunscreen can help prevent skin cancer and keep you from getting a nasty sunburn, too.
The Kenosha Public Museum is closed, but fans of the museum’s Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” can still enjoy the programs, broadcast through Facebook Live. Parents and grandparents can visit the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook Live page (@KPMKenosha) “to watch Mr. Nick and Ms. Caitlin sing a song and tell a story.” Museum Munchkins will continue to stream live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook page. Museum staffers are posting videos on the museums’ social media account and websites that families can do at home.
A fresh stream: Yet another video streaming service — HBO Max — debuts today. One of its flagship original series is “Love Life.” An anthology series starring Anna Kendrick, it promises a “fresh take” on romantic comedies. If that’s not your thing, there’s always the new “Looney Tunes” offerings.
The cast of “Bombshell,” the TV series about a fictional Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe, reunited to present a live stream of the one-night-only 2015 Broadway concert of the musical within the TV show “Smash.” You can watch it on People.com, PeopleTV and the magazine’s Facebook page and Twitter. “Smash” ended its TV run in 2013; the “Bombshell In Concert” was at the Minskoff Theater two years later and became one of the most successful fundraisers ever for The Actors Fund. The event will also encourage viewers to donate to the organization.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.