GO Today (May 27, 2020)

The cast of “Bombshell,” the TV series about a fictional Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe, reunited to present a live stream of the one-night-only 2015 Broadway concert of the musical within the TV show “Smash.” You can watch it on People.com, PeopleTV and the magazine’s Facebook page and Twitter. “Smash” ended its TV run in 2013; the “Bombshell In Concert” was at the Minskoff Theater two years later and became one of the most successful fundraisers ever for The Actors Fund. The event will also encourage viewers to donate to the organization.