GO Today (May 29, 2020)

Happy Paper Clip Day! If you’re working from home (or are home from school), you may not appreciate the many ways you can use a paper clip, besides holding papers together. A paper clip also works as a key chain, DIY fish hook, an emergency zipper pull, to hang ornaments on your tree and, most importantly, as lottery ticket scratchers. (For those times when you don’t have a quarter handy.)

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park, which opened Saturday and Sunday, will have its official season opening today! There are some changes due to the coronavirus, starting with the tables, which have been spaced 8 feet apart to allow for social distancing. Also, no outside seating will be allowed. (Leave your chairs at home.) Once people are seated, they will not be allowed to move tables. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

Jazz guitarist Dave Braun returns to the HobNob tonight, performing in the lounge starting at 7 p.m. Braun has been performing Friday nights at the venue for more than 20 years, usually performing as part of the Dave Braun Trio. Tonight, he’s flying solo at the venerable Kenosha restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road.