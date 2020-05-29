GO Today (May 30, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today is Water a Flower Day. With all our recent rain, it’s likely your flowers don’t urgently need a drink, but it’s a great habit to get into during the upcoming warmer, drier summer days. So celebrate by giving all of your household and garden plants an aquatic treat.

The Fleeing Artists Theatre is performing the two-person play “Built of Ivory” twice today, with online performances at noon and 6 p.m. To see the Zoom performances of the show, go to the theater group’s Facebook page, where you’ll find a link to the show. Click on that link before the performance starts, and you can watch the show for free. The drama focuses on tensions within a fractured family. Note: The play is Rated R for foul language, hurtful language, references to smoking and alcohol, and references to rape.

You can’t go out to see live theater right now, but Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube. The shows are available starting at 1 p.m. Friday each week, through 1 p.m. Sunday, on the YouTube channel The Show Must Go On. There is no charge or signup required.

Tune in tonight: Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm headline the 2019 feature film “Lucy in the Sky,” airing at 7 tonight on HBO. The story is loosely based on astronaut Lisa Nowak’s criminal activities around her romantic involvement with fellow astronaut William Oefelein. For a space story of a different sort, check out the new Netflix series “Space Force.” Steve Carell co-created and stars in the cosmic comedy. He plays a four-star general who reluctantly teams up with an eccentric scientist (John Malkovich) to get the U.S. military’s newest agency ready for liftoff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.