GO Today (May 31, 2020)

Chill out and enjoy World Meditation Day, a reminder that when the world around you is ensconced in madness, it’s time to step back and clear your mind. One of the great things about meditation is that anyone can do it at any time and any place. Whether you’re seated, standing or lying in bed, simply close your eyes, focus on taking deep breaths in and out and allow your mind to empty of thoughts. If thoughts pop up, simply acknowledge them and wave them on their way. Continue to breathe deeply and use your breathing to deepen your inner sense of calm, until you are ready to open your eyes and continue with your day. Just try not to doze off ...