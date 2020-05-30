GO Today (May 31, 2020)

Chill out and enjoy World Meditation Day, a reminder that when the world around you is ensconced in madness, it’s time to step back and clear your mind. One of the great things about meditation is that anyone can do it at any time and any place. Whether you’re seated, standing or lying in bed, simply close your eyes, focus on taking deep breaths in and out and allow your mind to empty of thoughts. If thoughts pop up, simply acknowledge them and wave them on their way. Continue to breathe deeply and use your breathing to deepen your inner sense of calm, until you are ready to open your eyes and continue with your day. Just try not to doze off ...
New music today: After taking a departure from her electro pop sound with 2016’s “Joanne” and 2018’s “A Star is Born,” Lady Gaga is ready to just dance with her new album. “Chromatica” features the upbeat singles “Stupid Love” and “Rain on Me,” with Ariana Grande. Elton John and K-pop girl group Blackpink also make appearances on the album, which was originally supposed to be released in April but was pushed backed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
New to Video On Demand: Available for rental from Focus Features is the feel-good musical “The High Note,” starring Tracee Ellis Ross as a world-famous singer and her personal assistant (Dakota Johnson), who has bigger ambitions for herself.
Tune in tonight: AMC starts the three-part “Quiz” tonight at 9. This miniseries whisks viewers back to 2001 and a remarkable moment in British TV history. It recalls how Charles Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen), a former British Army major, and his wife, Diana (Sian Clifford), were accused of cheating their way to winning on England’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” Also tonight, music lovers won’t want to miss “Laurel Canyon.” It’s a fascinating documentary series that takes a trip down memory lane to that mythical Southern California community and provides an intimate look at the lives of the musicians who lived there. Included are interviews with Jackson Browne, Don Henley, Michelle Phillips, Graham Nash, Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Roger McGuinn and more. 8 p.m. on Epix.
