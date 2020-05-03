GO Today (May 4, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“May the Fourth Be With You” on “Star Wars” Day. It’s the perfect excuse to watch your favorite “Star Wars” film again and/or challenge your friends and family members to a friendly “Star Wars” trivia contest. A bonus: the final film in the saga, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” begins streaming on Disney Plus today, giving serious “Star Wars” fans the option of streaming the full nine-part saga on the annual “Star Wars” holiday. We do hope you at least get up and walk around between films!

Hail to the commander in chief: “George W. Bush” is the latest installment of the PBS “American Experience” documentary series. It looks back on the life of the 43rd U.S. president and his tumultuous years in the White House. The two-part documentary features insights from historians, journalists and members of the president’s inner circle, including chiefs of staff Andy Card and Joshua Bolten, speechwriter David Frum, press secretary Ari Fleischer, senior adviser Karl Rove and others. 8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11. Note: Part two airs Tuesday night at the same time on both PBS stations.

Tune in tonight: The legal drama “All Rise” becomes the first broadcast series to respond to current events with an episode that has Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) presiding over a virtual trial amid the coronavirus pandemic. The episode was produced in groundbreaking fashion for a scripted series, filmed largely on FaceTime, WebEx and Zoom. 8 p.m., CBS.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.