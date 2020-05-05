GO Today: No Diet Day and Golf Day come together

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s No Diet Day ... or, as we call it, every day. This is the perfect time for all you annoying people who are shaming us by baking and cooking at home during this coronavirus shutdown to try out some more wonderful recipes. We look forward to see stacks of perfectly fluffy homemade pancakes on your Instagram pages, topped with syrup and real whipped cream.

It’s also Golf Day, even if the weather feels more like a day to stay warm inside. The good news is, area golf courses are open again. So pull those clubs out of storage, dust them off and get ready to hit the green. Remember to call the golf course ahead of time and find out about new policies before heading out.

Tune in tonight: There’s still no actual baseball being played, but you can tune in for the series finale of “Brockmire,” a comedy that introduced viewers to a boozy major league baseball announcer played by Hank Azaria. 9 p.m. on IFC.

