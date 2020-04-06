Go Today: The polls are open and it's No Housework Day, in case you were wondering

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Who knew this was a thing? Today is No Housework Day, billed as “your chance to let it all slide and let the dishes worry about themselves!”

For some, this is a once-a-year opportunity to ignore the drudgery of housework. For others (and you know who you are), it’s a daily lifestyle choice.

So whether you regularly vacuum, dust and wipe off counters or you turn a blind eye to messes all the time, this is a day to do whatever you want to do EXCEPT housework. You can fold that laundry Wednesday ... or not.