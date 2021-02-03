Go Today: Todays' events (Feb. 3, 2021)

Here’s a sweet way to celebrate a Wednesday in February: It’s Carrot Cake Day. And you can definitely count this dessert as a vegetable serving on your 2021 diet. Trust us.

Mark Paffrath hosts an online Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night. To perform, call, text or Facebook message him for a time slot. (To contact Paffrath, search “Mark Paffrath” on www.facebook.com.)

With fresh snow on the ground, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy this winter wonderland. There are plenty of places to cross-country ski or take out the sled and go sliding. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.