Go Today: Today's events for Jan. 7, 2021

- If you don’t mind the cold, head out to a local hill for some sledding action. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers. Find more sledding hills in our guide on page D1.
- The new exhibit “Defending the Union — Immigrant Soldiers in the Civil War” is open at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The exhibit celebrates the role foreign-born men played in the Union Army. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday. General museum admission is free. 262-653-4141 or https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar
- While a lot of movie theaters are closed across the country, Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open. New movies include “News of the World,” a Western starring Tom Hanks; the thriller “Promising Young Woman,” starring Carey Mulligan; and, the biggest release this year, “Wonder Woman 1984.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
- Tune in tonight: Ted Danson returns to prime time in the new sitcom “Mr. Mayor.” He plays a retired businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” But after winning, he must figure out what he really stands for. Holly Hunter also stars. (7 p.m., NBC).
Fave 5: Reporter Elizabeth Snyder shares her favorite stories of 2020
This is a sampling of stories written by Liz Snyder in 2020, a busy year for news, to put it mildly.
This is a column I wish I never wrote, because it's about the death of my first childhood best friend. The most rewarding part was the flood of messages I received from people who knew Steve and from many who didn't but wanted to share their own stories. Friendship is truly powerful.
Dennis Serpe, who retired in January after almost 50 years at the Kenosha News, embodies what is special about a local newspaper: It's connection with the community. And Dennis was there for much of it.
This is a column about a road trip from "the before time." We took our two greyhounds on an extensive road trip in a rented RV, just as the COVID-19 virus was breaking out in China. Writing about "rookie RV' tips was a lot of fun, and I received many useful tips from RV veterans after the story ran.
Writing about the developing coronavirus pandemic doesn't offer too many opportunities for humor, but I did have fun coming up with some new COVID-19 slang terms. After the story ran, readers shared their own ways of coping with humor.
When Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer on Aug. 25, it set off a media firestorm. I discovered that Monday morning when I went to the usually quiet northside Kenosha street where the shooting happened, finding myself in a crowd of media folks from all around the world. That was our first sign of how much the Blake shooting would resonate with people far from Kenosha.