GO Today: Twilight Jazz is back, and more

Twilight Jazz is back tonight with its second 2020 concert, featuring vocalist Janet Planet, who has sold records and toured all over the world for decades. Planet is a six-time Wisconsin Area Music Industry Award-winning artist and was only the second female ever voted into the WAMI Hall of Fame back in 2014. The free concert is on the grounds of the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Grounds open at 6 p.m. Seating will be first come, first served with socially distanced seating areas marked on the lawn. There also will be only one entrance off of Third Avenue where a staff member will walk you to one of the spaces. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Looking for fresh produce? Head to the farmers market in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. The market is there every Tuesday, from 6 a.m. to noon.