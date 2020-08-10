GO Today: Twilight Jazz is back, and more

Twilight Jazz is back tonight with its second 2020 concert, featuring vocalist Janet Planet, who has sold records and toured all over the world for decades. Planet is a six-time Wisconsin Area Music Industry Award-winning artist and was only the second female ever voted into the WAMI Hall of Fame back in 2014. The free concert is on the grounds of the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Grounds open at 6 p.m. Seating will be first come, first served with socially distanced seating areas marked on the lawn. There also will be only one entrance off of Third Avenue where a staff member will walk you to one of the spaces. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Looking for fresh produce? Head to the farmers market in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. The market is there every Tuesday, from 6 a.m. to noon.
It’s Play in the Sand Day, meaning it’s a great time to head to a local beach. Silver Lake Park, on County Road F in the town of Salem, is probably the most popular beach in Kenosha County. It’s also the beach with the biggest changes this summer. Gone are the lifeguards, concessions and picnic tables. If you are heading to Silver Lake beach, get there early. There’s a new admission policy, with just 120 cars allowed in. When the parking lot is full, no one else can enter. At least the restrooms are open and, because there are no lifeguards on duty, swimmers can bring their floating rafts and other water toys into the swimming area. Admission (per car) is $5 for Kenosha County residents.
Tune in tonight: The audition rounds and judge cuts are over. Now, “America’s Got Talent” gets down to business with its live shows as 44 acts perform over the next four weeks with the hopes of capturing the viewers’ votes. (7 p.m., NBC).
