Who knew this was a thing? Today is No Housework Day, billed as “your chance to let it all slide and let the dishes worry about themselves!” For some, this is a once-a-year opportunity to ignore the drudgery of housework. For others (and you know who you are), it’s a daily lifestyle choice. So whether you regularly vacuum, dust and wipe off counters or you turn a blind eye to messes all the time, this is a day to do whatever you want to do EXCEPT housework. You can fold that laundry Wednesday ... or not.

The weather is turning milder today, so make sure to get outside a bit and get some fresh air. (It’s also supposed to rain so bring an umbrella or windbreaker.) The Kenosha area has an abundance of parks to explore; just remember to practice social distancing and stay 6 feet or more from people who are not in your household. Area places to go and walk or bike include Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers; Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave., Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave., Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., and Kennedy Park at the lakefront, 4051 Fifth Ave. For ideas on fun nature activities to do with your family in parks, including printable maps and other fun stuff, go to the Pringle Nature Center’s website, www.pringlenc.org/free.

Tune in tonight: The comedy “Schitt’s Creek” airs its final episode tonight. The show chronicles the adventures of a once-wealthy family, who lose all their money and have to move to the town of Schitt’s Creek, which they purchased years earlier as a joke. The series finale airs at 7 tonight on Pop TV and Comedy Central, followed by a behind-the-scenes special, “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell.”

