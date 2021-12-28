 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Go Today

Go Today

Pringle Center gnome

The public is invited to go on a gnome scavenger hunt at Pringle Nature Center through Dec. 31.

 Pringle Nature Center Photo

Shuffle the deck! It’s Card Playing Day. We sense a mean game of Old Maid is in your future. Can we still call it “old maid”? Isn’t that outdated?

Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 800 160th Ave., is hosting a Holiday Gnome Hunt through Dec. 31. Find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails for a chance to win a free 2022 PNC family membership. To take part in the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into a prize drawing. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

Free Movie Afternoon! The 2019 film “First Cow” will be shown this afternoon at the Northside Library. Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich. Their plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner’s prized dairy cow. 12:30 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.

People are also reading…

Head outside for some exercise at the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm brings record snowfall to Sierra Nevadas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert