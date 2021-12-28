Shuffle the deck! It’s Card Playing Day. We sense a mean game of Old Maid is in your future. Can we still call it “old maid”? Isn’t that outdated?

Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 800 160th Ave., is hosting a Holiday Gnome Hunt through Dec. 31. Find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails for a chance to win a free 2022 PNC family membership. To take part in the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into a prize drawing. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

Free Movie Afternoon! The 2019 film “First Cow” will be shown this afternoon at the Northside Library. Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich. Their plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner’s prized dairy cow. 12:30 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.

Head outside for some exercise at the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

