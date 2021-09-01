'Go with the flow': KUSD students return to school Wednesday

The first day of school for Kenosha Unified School District students on Wednesday was much like any other prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with equal parts excitement, worry and tears from parents and students alike.
There was one notable addition from past years, however: At Southport Elementary School, as students said their goodbyes and lined up at the doors, nearly everyone was wearing a mask.
From plain blue disposables to masks decorated with sequins to masks purposefully matched with outfits, parents, teachers and students were all masked up Wednesday. Tanya Ruder, chief communications officer for KUSD, said school staff was looking forward to returning to in-person schooling after last year was a mix of in-person and virtual.
“There is nothing more exciting in education than the first day of school, when we welcome our students back to our buildings,” Ruder said. “It’s an invigorating day filled with optimistic staff and students eager to embark on a new school year.”
Michelle Santelli, Southport Elementary's new principal, expressed surprise at how smoothly the start of school went as she watched students stream indoors. Other than the tears from a handful of younger students and even several parents, it was mostly smiles all around.
“I’m so happy for the kids and the teachers,” Santelli said. “Just to see the smiles, it's good stuff.”
Although optimistic and excited, Santelli said she was looking forward to the long Labor Day weekend.
“I haven’t slept for the last four days, to be honest,” Santelli said, laughing.
Smiling faces
Directing students outside, Southport instructional coach Amy Pillizzi said she was glad to see students again, even if the masks hid their smiles.
“We’re excited to have everyone here, and to see their smiling eyes,” Pillizzi said.
Standing with their nervous 6-year-old, Alexis Hyede and her own mother said their goodbyes to Hyede's daughter. Hyede said her daughter was excited for school, despite how she seemed.
“She loves school,” Hyede said. “She’s just like that because we’re up here.”
Asked about what her expectations were for the new school year, Hyede said she just hoped “for (students) to have a great year.”
Ruder said KUSD was glad to see “nearly all students” were returning in-person this year, and she pointed to all the benefits in-person education would bring to them.
“We look forward to safely providing learning opportunities that will prepare each of them for success," Ruder said.
With potential COVID infections an issue of concern for the school district, Ruder said the district will keep an eye on the situation and any potential health risks.
“As has been the case since the onset of COVID, we will monitor internal and community impact and make adjustments if and when necessary,” Ruder said.
Indeed, with everything that could happen this year, Pillizzi said it was best to just “go with the flow.”
“We have a lot of kids that haven’t been in school before,” Pillizzi said. “I imagine the year will be as smooth as we can expect.”
More information on KUSD can be found at kusd.edu, or by calling 262-359-6300. Monday of next week is Labor Day, and all district schools will be closed until Tuesday.