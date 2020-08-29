'God said: Do a Kenosha barbeque. We did:' Uptown Kenosha church holds community event

This was the fourth day of helping those who needed it, Montgomery said. “It started small, and today it’s just gotten to the point where it’s just large. They (people of Uptown) need the help. It was already an impoverished area anyway.”

Arnetta Griffin is a member of the church and has been providing meals and supplies for homeless people and others in need in the Uptown neighborhood for the past three years through God’s Kitchen of Kenosha.

“God said: 'Do this. Do a Kenosha barbeque.’ We did a Kenosha barbeque,” Griffin said. “The community really came together. That’s why I love Kenosha … because when times get hard, our neighbors is here.”

Montgomery said people often have to gather their mindset when devastation hits.

“They are trying to gather the fact that they used to always go to the ice cream shop here and they would sell tacos and food. Now they can’t go there,” he said. “They’d go to the grocery store. Now they can’t get diapers, they can’t get toiletries. (This BBQ) is really just being a supplement.”