God's Kitchen celebrates child in need with 'Katalina's Day' in Kenosha

A very special Kenosha girl was showered in love and donations over the weekend.

After tragically losing both of her parents in over the summer, 7-year-old Katalina Shope was celebrated with “Katalina’s Day” on Saturday afternoon at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 2223 51st St.

Shope’s mother died in July after years of struggling with a drug addiction, and roughly nine days later her father died by suicide after facing post-traumatic stress disorder. Katalina now lives with her grandmother.

Hundreds of community members and volunteers joined Shope and God’s Kitchen of Kenosha for a day of free food, bouncy houses, balloon animals and fun. It was all for Shope. Gifts and donations were collected Saturday, and prior to the event donations for a bike, roller skates and day bed, which were all requested in an event flyer, were presented to her.

After being approached and asked for assistance by a young community member and God’s Kitchen volunteer, the organization became involved in organizing the event for Shope. Jaxson Thomas, 10, knew something had to be done for Katalina.

“Today is just a blessed day for Katalina,” said Arnetta Griffin, founder of God’s Kitchen of Kenosha. “A lot of people showed up for Katalina with gifts, so many people. It’s so beautiful. ... It’s a good day.”

Shope’s grandmother, Victoria Hunt, said God’s Kitchen and Saturday’s event helped reignite her faith in God.

“It’s awesome. I am overwhelmed by the community, Ms. Arnetta and Jaxson. They brought back the faith that I lost. It means a lot to me that everyone in the community stepped up to help Katalina. It put a smile on my face,” Hunt said. “My faith is back. I’ll remember this for the rest of my life, and I think Katalina will, as well. She’s been counting down the days.”

Shope said Thomas “is a special young boy.”

“I love him so much,” Hunt said. “He saw Katty’s sadness and he found a way to make her happy.”

For more information on volunteering or helping to support God’s Kitchen, which is the organization supplying the free food, contact Griffin via phone 262-997-7136 or via email at godskitchenofkenosha@gmail.com. God’s Kitchen of Kenosha can also be found on Facebook @GodsKitchenOfKenosha.