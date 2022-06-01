God's Kitchen in deep need of food, supplies

A local nonprofit that feeds hundreds of area residents in need each week is in deep need of additional food and supplies as the need sharply increases.

Arnetta Griffin, founder of God's Kitchen, said she needs meats, dry goods, beverages, disposable aluminum pans, paper plates, socks and toiletries.

Griffin has been offering up food, clothing and inspiration to those in need in Kenosha for more than five years — even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2017, she established God’s Kitchen of Kenosha as a nonprofit organization after First Step Services closed. Her efforts have since sparked positive headlines across the region.

Griffin said her faith in God inspired her to help ensure no one ever goes hungry here.

Griffin and her team of volunteers cook and distribute meals multiple times a day at various locations in the city. On holidays, the nonprofit usually sets up special meals and celebrations in city churches or public buildings that draw hundreds.

"I'm going into my own pocket now," Griffin said. "Since it's getting hot they are all coming out now. It's not just people without homes, the unfortunate ones. I feed them, but I also give groceries to people who call, text or email God's Kitchen."

When asked if she'd be forced to cut back on her efforts without additional support from the public, Griffin said said that won't happen because God will provide.

"God's going to make a way. He's going to make a way," Griffin said.

Griffin said her meals "come from her heart and her soul."

"Every day of the week I feed people," Griffin said. "There's been a lot more people coming out lately."

To volunteer with God’s Kitchen or arrange to drop off donated items, Griffin invites people to give her a call at 262-997-7136.

Donations can also be made online at godskitchenofkenosha.com. The website also has information on how to use PayPal to make a donation.

