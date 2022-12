God's Kitchen of Kenosha Christmas celebration postponed

God’s Kitchen of Kenosha’s annual community Christmas celebration meant to be held Saturday, Dec. 10 has been rescheduled due to a family tragedy, organization founder Arnetta Griffin said.

At the moment, the new event date is unknown, with Griffin saying it could even be a post-December event.

The nonprofit organization, which focuses on supporting those struggling with homelessness and the needy in Kenosha, will continue to accept donations, Griffin said.

Mailed donations can be sent to God’s Kitchen of Kenosha, 6027 24th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143.

To set up as time to drop off donations or to volunteer, contact Griffin online through Godskitchenofkenosha.com or by phone at 262-997-7136.

