God's Kitchen of Kenosha seeking donations to support mission
God’s Kitchen of Kenosha is seeking donations to help support its mission of feeding and clothing people in need.

Arnetta Griffin of God’s Kitchen provides daily meals for people in Uptown and in Library Park downtown, and helps provide clothing for homeless adults and struggling families.

Griffin is asking for help from the community in providing funds through cash donations or gift cards to grocery or warehouse stores to purchase food as well as donations of clothing, underwear and socks for adults and children.

Donations can be made online at www.godskitchenofkenosha.com. Those who wish to donate clothing, food or gift cards can arrange a donation by calling Griffin at 262-997-7136 or by emailing godskitchenofkenosha@gmail.com.

