God's Kitchen of Kenosha to bring "Christmas in January" on Saturday

God’s Kitchen of Kenosha will host a “Christmas in January” celebration at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 2223 51st St., on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

The event, which was postponed from its original date in December, will feature free food, clothes and toys for attendees. The event is free to attend. “We’re celebrating Jesus,” said Arnetta Griffin, owner of God’s Kitchen of Kenosha.

Donations for the event are still needed. For more information on how to donate, contact Griffin at 262-997-7136.

