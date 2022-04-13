God's Kitchen of Kenosha to host Easter meal and giveaway event this Saturday

Easter baskets, a hot holiday meal and care items for homeless individuals.

God’s Kitchen of Kenosha and Arnetta Griffin will be distributing these commodities during a community Easter celebration this Saturday.

The holiday meal and giveaway is from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Kenosha Gas Stop, 2207 60th St.

Griffin has requested members of the community to help provide a range of good to those in need.

“We could use Easter baskets, candy and toys. Also, something from the heart, like handmade cards,” she said.

Volunteers will assemble Easter baskets for kids. Griffin also plans to offer bags specifically for homeless individuals, filled with socks, T-shirts and personal hygiene items.

So far the Easter menu includes ham, macaroni and cheese and greens, and other dishes are welcome, Griffin said.

“I’m hoping to get some grills and grillers out there, as well,” she said.

As she has done in the past, Griffin hopes to have volunteer barbers on hand to offer haircuts at the event.

Griffin has been offering up food and clothing to those in need in Kenosha for more than five years. In 2017, she established God’s Kitchen of Kenosha as a not-for-profit organization.

God’s Kitchen has provided daily meals plus special holiday meal celebrations ever since. Currently, Griffin and volunteer helpers serve meals three times a day at three different locations in Kenosha.

After Easter, Griffin plans to take meals into the neighborhood in which Model Market was located before the Jan. 5 fire that destroyed it.

“I know that community is in need,” she said. “That’s what I love about it. Community is what makes God’s Kitchen. We come together to make it happen."

To help God’s Kitchen with the Easter meal, or arrange to drop off donated items, Griffin invites people to give her a call at 262-997-7136.

Donations can also be made online at godskitchenofkenosha.com. The website also has information on how to use PayPal to make a donation.

