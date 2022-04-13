God's Kitchen of Kenosha to host Easter meal and giveaway event this Saturday

As she has done in the past, Griffin hopes to have volunteer barbers on hand to offer haircuts at the event.
Griffin has been offering up food and clothing to those in need in Kenosha for more than five years. In 2017, she established God’s Kitchen of Kenosha as a not-for-profit organization.
God’s Kitchen has provided daily meals plus special holiday meal celebrations ever since. Currently, Griffin and volunteer helpers serve meals three times a day at three different locations in Kenosha.
After Easter, Griffin plans to take meals into the neighborhood in which Model Market was located before the Jan. 5 fire that destroyed it.
“I know that community is in need,” she said. “That’s what I love about it. Community is what makes God’s Kitchen. We come together to make it happen."
To help God’s Kitchen with the Easter meal, or arrange to drop off donated items, Griffin invites people to give her a call at 262-997-7136.
Donations can also be made online at godskitchenofkenosha.com. The website also has information on how to use PayPal to make a donation.
If You Go
What: God’s Kitchen community Easter meal and giveaway
When: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: The parking lot of Kenosha Gas Stop, 2207 60th St.
To donate or help at the event, call 262-997-7136 or visit godskitchenofkenosha.com.
Arnetta Griffin, left, fills a plate during the 2021 Easter community meal hosted by God’s Kitchen of Kenosha. God's Kitchen is hosting this year's Easter event this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Kenosha Gas Stop, 2207 60th St. Volunteers will assemble Easter baskets for kids, and Griffin also plans to offer bags specifically for homeless individuals, filled with socks, T-shirts and personal hygiene items.