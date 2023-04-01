God’s Kitchen of Kenosha’s annual Easter celebration returned Saturday at St. Anthony Church, 2223 51st St., offering a meal for guests and Easter baskets for kids.

The free event ran from noon to 3 p.m. Kids could get a donated Easter basket or stuffed bunny to celebrate the holiday. Guests could also obtain a free haircut.

Organizer Arnetta Griffin said it was the sixth year holding the event. Beyond the religious aspect of Easter, Griffin said the luncheon offered people a chance to celebrate the holiday together.

“This is very important,” Griffin said, “for us to come together, show love to one another, to show there is someone who cares about them.”

Socializing was important, Griffin said.

“People are happy,” Griffin said. “They come and sit down and eat. They can be lonely, so they sit down, talk to one another and feel loved.”

Brian Bennett, a lifelong Kenosha resident, shared Griffin’s sentiment.

“It’s socializing, getting out of the house,” Bennett said. “You see people from the neighborhood. It’s nice for them to do that, to help out.”

Kimber Fischer, coordinator for St. Anthony Church, who helped organize the event, said they had 60 stuffed rabbits and 70 baskets to give to kids. They came from donations and fundraisers held by area churches and church members.

“Every kid looks forward to have an Easter basket,” Fischer said. “It’s to make sure everyone has a happy and fulfilled Easter.”

Fischer praised Griffin for the event, which has been held at St. Anthony’s for two years now.

“I think Arnetta is an amazing person,” Fischer said. “The following she has is great and it’s great she can give people a happy Easter event.”