God's Kitchen puts out call for help

Arnetta Griffin and God’s Kitchen of Kenosha are seeking donations to support her mission of providing meals to homeless people and people in need.

Griffin hands out packaged meals to people twice a day, delivering individually packaged lunches and dinners in Uptown and near the intersection of 54th Street and 23rd Avenue. She delivers about 60 meals at each drop off.

“I’m just making sure the kids are eating and the homeless and less fortunate,” she said.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, Griffin said she has sometimes received donations of extra meals from Kenosha Unified School District, which has been providing free meals for children under 18 in the district.

But she said she is running short of money and supplies to continue her mission and is looking for support.

Donations can be made through her website at godskitchenofkenosha.com or can be arranged through email at godskitchenofkenosha@gmail.com.

