God's Kitchen seeking donations, holding two Thanksgiving holiday events

Arnetta Griffin talks with patrons during a Thanksgiving dinner in 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS file photo
Arnetta Griffin and God’s Kitchen of Kenosha will be hosting two holiday meals for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Griffin said both meals would be offered outdoors with plates to go due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first will be held Nov. 14 outside Model Market, 2327 54th St., from noon to 3 p.m. The second will be held at the Kenosha VFW, 6618 39th Ave., on Nov. 22 from noon to 3 p.m.
God’s Kitchen is seeking donations for the community. Griffin said monetary donations can be made through the
God’s Kitchen website. She is also seeking donations of socks, underclothes, and coats for men, women and children. She is also seeking donations of women’s hygiene products, diapers, wipes and face masks.
People who want to drop off items for donation can contact Griffin by phone 262-997-7136 to arrange a drop-off time.
GOD'S KITCHEN THANKSGIVING
Joan Picazo gets her hair done by Kenyatta Tubbs during a Thanksgiving dinner organized by God’s Kitchen and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GOD'S KITCHEN THANKSGIVING
Monique Moore, left, dishes up turkey for Judy Archer during a Thanksgiving dinner organized by God’s Kitchen and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GOD'S KITCHEN THANKSGIVING
Thanksgiving dinner organized by God’s Kitchen and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GOD'S KITCHEN THANKSGIVING
Arnetta Griffin smiles as she is recognized during a Thanksgiving dinner organized by God’s Kitchen and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in 2019.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
GOD'S KITCHEN THANKSGIVING
Pastor Russell Scoggins leads a prayer before a Thanksgiving dinner organized by God’s Kitchen and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GOD'S KITCHEN
Kareona Stanley, 7, left, and Angel Montgomery, 10, look through clothing during a community event at Kingdom World Ministries Church on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GOD'S KITCHEN
Cleotha Warfield, 17, center, goes up for a shot while paying a basketball game with friends and members of the Kenosha Fire Department during a community event at Kingdom World on Saturday. The event was hosted by God’s Kingdom.
GOD’S KITCHEN
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ARNETTA GRIFFIN PRE-EASTER MEAL
Jamie Griffin, left, and Gregory Bennett, Jr., right, grill brats and hamburgers. Arnetta Griffin held her pre-Easter meal at Kingdom Word Ministry on Saturday.
BRIAN PASSINO
ARNETTA GRIFFIN PRE-EASTER MEAL
Sofia Roldan, middle, and her sister Victoria Roldan, right, look over the clothing available during a community outreach event Saturday at Kingdom Word Global Impact Ministries.
kenosha news photo by BRIAN PASSINO
ARNETTA GRIFFIN ANNUAL DINNER
A diner gets a piece of pie during the annual Christmas dinner hosted by God's Kitchen at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Saturday.
BRIAN PASSINO
ARNETTA GRIFFIN ANNUAL DINNER
Youngsters fill their plates during the annual Christmas dinner hosted by God's Kitchen at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Saturday.
BRIAN PASSINO
ARNETTA GRIFFIN ANNUAL DINNER
Saturday's community dinner at St. Luke's Lutheran Church included gifts as well as free food.
BRIAN PASSINO
ARNETTA GRIFFIN ANNUAL DINNER
A young girl selects from the many dessert choices at the annual Christmas dinner held by God’s Kitchen on Saturday at St. Luke's Lutheran Church.
BRIAN PASSINO
ARNETTA GRIFFIN ANNUAL DINNER
A child makes a face when asked if she wanted potato salad during the annual Christmas dinner hosted by God's Kitchen at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Saturday.
BRIAN PASSINO
ARNETTA GRIFFIN ANNUAL DINNER
Brianna Straley, left, Nancy Sanchez and Jill Olbrys, right, help prepare the meal during the annual Christmas dinner hosted by God's Kitchen at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Saturday.
BRIAN PASSINO
ARNETTA GRIFFIN ANNUAL DINNER
Arnetta Griffin, founder of God’s Kitchen, smiles while serving food during Saturday's community dinner at St. Luke's Lutheran Church.
BRIAN PASSINO
ARNETTA GRIFFIN ANNUAL DINNER
Barb Litz, left, packs toy gifts with Rashawn Garrett at the annual God’s Kitchen Christmas dinner at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha on Saturday.
BRIAN PASSINO
ARNETTA GRIFFIN ANNUAL DINNER
Darrell Russell, second from left, helps get the food ready for serving at the annual Christmas dinner hosted by God’s Kitchen at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Saturday.
kenosha news photo by BRIAN PASSINO
ARNETTA GRIFFIN ANNUAL DINNER
Arnetta Griffin, founder of God’s Kitchen, served her annual Christmas dinner at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha on Saturday.
BRIAN PASSINO
ARNETTA GRIFFIN ANNUAL DINNER
Barb Litz, left, helps Sarah T., second from left, pack toy gifts with Rashawn Garrett and Melissa Lazzara, right, at God's Kitchen's annual Christmas dinner Saturday at St. Luke's Lutheran Church.
BRIAN PASSINO
ARNETTA GRIFFIN ANNUAL DINNER
Gifts, such as the one being held above, were part of the festivities at the Christmas dinner held by God's Kitchen on Saturday at St. Luke's Lutheran Church.
BRIAN PASSINO
ARNETTA GRIFFIN ANNUAL DINNER
Dominic Lazzara distributes candy-filled canes at the Christmas dinner hosted by God’s Kitchen at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha on Saturday.
BRIAN PASSINO
ARNETTA GRIFFIN ANNUAL DINNER
Cat Williams, bottom, has her hair done by Carolyn Miller, top, at God's Kitchen annual Christmas dinner at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha on Saturday. Free haircuts and gifts for children were part of the event.
BRIAN PASSINO
THANKSGIVING AT ST. LUKES
Arnetta Griffin talks with patrons during a Thanksgiving dinner in 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS file photo
Arnetta Griffin
Arnetta Griffin (center) gets a hug from Ulah Jones while distributing 40 packaged lunches in the Uptown district Monday at noon.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
Arnetta Griffin
Arnetta Griffin distributes 40 packaged lunches in the Uptown district Monday at noon.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
Arnetta Griffin
Arnetta Griffin distributes lunches to people along the sidewalks in the Uptown neighborhood.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
Arnetta Griffin
Arnetta Griffin gets help from her husband, Terry Conner, at right, as she distributes 40 packaged lunches in the Uptown district Monday at noon. She can no longer serve meals from the parking lot of an Uptown business and is seeking a permanent home for her God’s Kitchen of Kenosha.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOS BY BILL SIEL
GOD'S KITCHEN ANNIVERSARY
Jamie Griffin mans the grill during the one-year anniversary of God’s Kitchen in Uptown on Saturday.
GOD’S KITCHEN ANNIVERSARY
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GOD'S KITCHEN ANNIVERSARY
Gregory Bennett Jr., left, and Jerrell Griffin, right, give hair cuts to Isiah Cooper, 9, and Javione Garrett, 6, respectively, during the one-year anniversary of God's Kitchen in Uptown on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GOD'S KITCHEN ANNIVERSARY
Kameria Stanley, 8, gets her face painted by Darreonna Garrett, 12, left, as Taliyah Smith waits her turn during the one-year anniversary of God’s Kitchen in Uptown on Saturday.
GOD’S KITCHEN ANNIVERSARY
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GOD'S KITCHEN ANNIVERSARY
Arnetta Griffin gets a hug from Areielah White, 9, during the one-year anniversary of God’s Kitchen in Uptown on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GOD'S KITCHEN ANNIVERSARY
The weather was just right for Saturday’s one-year anniversary of God’s Kitchen. Here, patrons plate-up grilled goods during the celebration in Uptown.
GOD’S KITCHEN ANNIVERSARY
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
MLK CELEBRATION
From left, GeorgAnn Stinson-Dockery, Arnetta Griffin and Kenosha District Attorney Mike Gravely, stand to receive the Humanitarian Awards during the 24th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration at Gateway Technical College on Monday, Jan. 15, 2017.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DD cookies
Arnetta Griffin decorates freshly baked holiday cookies Monday night at The Daily Dose Cafe, during an event hosted by owner Jennifer Capponi and employees, who pitched in so Griffin could give away the more than 2,000 donated cookies at her free Dec. 23 community Christmas dinner.
Bill Guida
DD cookies
Arnetta Griffin, right, who regularly cooks and gives away free meals to needy Uptown families, and Liz Matson decorate freshly baked holiday cookies Monday night at The Daily Dose Cafe. Griffin will give away the more than 2,000 cookies at her free community Christmas dinner on Saturday.
DD cookies for Arnette
Bill Guida
DD cookies
In the spirit of the holiday season, families, friends and individuals pitched in to spread Christmas cheer, decorating freshly baked cookies Monday night at The Daily Dose Cafe to bake and decorate more than 2,000 cookies for Arnetta Griffin's free Dec. 23 community Christmas dinner.
Bill Guida
DD cookies
Left to right, Ruth Lenfesty, Mandy Kruski and owner Jennifer Capponi pitch in Monday night with others at The Daily Dose Cafe to bake and decorate more than 2,000 cookies to be given away by Arnetta Griffin at her free community Christmas dinner on Saturday.
Bill Guida
THANKING OUR COMMUNITY
Janice Erickson, far right, one of the Women in Motion dance troupe, performs during the “Thanking Our Community” Kenosha Creative Space pop-up art event in Uptown on Saturday, December 9, 2017. The group was helping to raise funds for Arnetta Griffin’s God’s Kitchen of Kenosha, which makes meals for homeless and needy residents of Uptown.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
THANKING OUR COMMUNITY
Janice Erickson, far right, one of the Women in Motion dance troupe, performs during the “Thanking Our Community” Kenosha Creative Space pop-up art event in Uptown on Saturday. The group was helping to raise funds for Arnetta Griffin’s God’s Kitchen of Kenosha, which makes meals for homeless and needy residents of Uptown.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY BRIAN PASSINO
Uptown turkey
From left, Darreeal Garrett, Lady Essex and Lakeely Garrett line up for a Thanksgiving-style meal hosted by Arnetta Griffin at noon Saturday in Uptown. Some 200 people took part in the meal.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
Uptown turkey
Prayer is shared before a Thanksgiving-style meal hosted by Arnetta Griffin at noon Saturday in Uptown. Within a few hours, some 200 people had been served.
Uptown turkey
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
Uptown turkey
Arnetta Griffin hands out plates for the Thanksgiving meal she served in Uptown on Nov. 18, 2017. A Testimonial Celebration is set for June 23 from noon to 4 p.m.
, to celebrate one year of God’s Kitchen of Kenosha being in operation.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
Arnetta Griffin
Arnetta Griffin's Friday evening meal is server in uptown with some volunteers despite freezing temperatures and her car running out of gas on the way.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
Arnetta Griffin
Arnetta Griffin cooks Friday evening’s meal in her home kitchen before serving it in the Uptown area with some volunteers.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
Arnetta Griffin
Arnetta Griffin serves dinner last month in the Uptown neighborhood with some volunteers.
KENOSHA NEWS file PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
BIG MEAL GIVEAWAY
Arnetta Griffin, pictured here in a file photo, helped celebrate Easter in a packed basement of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Saturday.
kenosha news file photo
BIG MEAL GIVEAWAY
Arnetta Griffin, who prepares and gives away meals to the homeless every day, smiles while serving a big meal in Uptown.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
BIG MEAL GIVEAWAY
A moment to give thanks
Those taking part on Sunday’s Thanksgiving-style meal in Uptown Sunday form a circle before the meal. The meal was organized by Arnetta Griffin, who has been providing daily meals to the homeless in the Uptown area since May. See the story on page A1.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY BRIAN PASSINO
BIG MEAL GIVEAWAY
Children load up their plates as they are served first during Sunday's Thanksgiving-style feast served Sunday in Uptown, thanks to Arnetta Griffin, who prepares and gives away meals to the homeless every day.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
BIG MEAL GIVEAWAY
Children load up their plates as they are served first during Sunday’s Thanksgiving-style feast Sunday in Uptown, thanks to Arnetta Griffin, who prepares and gives away meals to the homeless every day.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOS BY BRIAN PASSINO
BIG MEAL GIVEAWAY
Children load up their plates as they are served first during Sunday's Thanksgiving-style feast served Sunday in Uptown, thanks to Arnetta Griffin, who prepares and gives away meals to the homeless every day.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
BIG MEAL GIVEAWAY
Jeannetta Griffin, center, and her nephew James Griffin, right, work to set up food at a Thanksgiving-style feast Sunday in Uptown. The event was organized by Arnetta Griffin, who prepares and gives away meals to the homeless every day.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
Arnetta Griffin
Arnetta Griffin hands out 20 free lunches to homeless people in Uptown Monday afternoon.
Arnetta Griffin
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL/
Arnetta Griffin
Arnetta Griffin hands out 20 free lunches to homeless people in Uptown Monday afternoon.
Arnetta Griffin
Above, Arnetta Griffin gets a thankful embrace from Carl Ingram Jr as she hands out 20 free lunches to homeless people in Uptown on Oct. 9. Below, hands out takeaway plates for the Thanksgiving meal she served to all comers in Uptown Nov. 18.
KENOSHA NEWS file PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.