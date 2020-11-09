 Skip to main content
God's Kitchen seeking donations, holding two Thanksgiving holiday events
THANKSGIVING AT ST. LUKES

Arnetta Griffin talks with patrons during a Thanksgiving dinner in 2018.

 KENOSHA NEWS file photo

Arnetta Griffin and God’s Kitchen of Kenosha will be hosting two holiday meals for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Griffin said both meals would be offered outdoors with plates to go due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first will be held Nov. 14 outside Model Market, 2327 54th St., from noon to 3 p.m. The second will be held at the Kenosha VFW, 6618 39th Ave., on Nov. 22 from noon to 3 p.m.

God’s Kitchen is seeking donations for the community. Griffin said monetary donations can be made through the God’s Kitchen website. She is also seeking donations of socks, underclothes, and coats for men, women and children. She is also seeking donations of women’s hygiene products, diapers, wipes and face masks.

People who want to drop off items for donation can contact Griffin by phone 262-997-7136 to arrange a drop-off time.

