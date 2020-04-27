Going for gold: Local Girl Scout creates literacy center to break through demographic barriers

When it came to figuring out how she would work toward earning her Girl Scout Gold Award, Carly Nieman was met with a glaring statistic that solidified her plans for a large-scale project in Kenosha.
Nieman, a senior at LakeView Technology Academy, recently put the finishing touches on a revamped classroom space at EBSOLA Dual Language Elementary School and said she has high hopes for the future. The space now is described as a Community Literacy Center.
Before delving into the project, Nieman said the statistic she came across spurred a desire to do her part and combat impediments: 61 percent of low-income families have no books in their homes for children, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.
“Research has shown that students who do not have access to books, or choice in the books they read, struggle with reading,” said Nieman, who is a member of Girl Scout Troop 9151. “This struggle can lead to many issues, including low self-esteem, anxiety and the possibility of not completing their high school education.”
Nieman said EBSOLA was an ideal school to implement her literacy center project because it serves a diverse range of students within the community.
While school and public libraries already have a robust collection of books available, Nieman said the literacy center she helped create has a distinct difference — students can take a book and keep it as long as needed and not face penalties if it is not returned.
The goal, she said, is to counteract challenges that sometimes crop up for students in transient homes, where late fees or lost books can prevent obtaining new ones from public or school libraries.
“These books can be exchanged as frequently as the students or families desire,” she said.
Nieman credits donations to the open-armed ability of the literacy center to function with its mission statement. Hundreds of books, she said, were donated to the center itself, as well as to families and community members to build their own home libraries.
The process of creating the literacy center took place over the span of about six months — or 250 actual hours — to complete, Nieman said, and was possible because of strong collaboration from others within the community.
Speaking to the approximately 20 volunteers that offered their assistance, Nieman said, “They spent just as much time helping me.”
In a post-coronavirus era — when such concepts as social distancing are in the rearview mirror — Nieman said other plans are in the works for the literacy center, including literacy nights, adult language classes and family activities.
The Girl Scouts’ Gold Award is considered one of the highest honors for youth who have been a part of the program.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts are the dreamers and the doers who take ‘make the world a better place’ to the next level,” a passage on the organization’s website reads.
“The Girl Scout Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable — proof that not only can she make a difference, but that she already has.”
