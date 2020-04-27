Going for gold: Local Girl Scout creates literacy center to break through demographic barriers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When it came to figuring out how she would work toward earning her Girl Scout Gold Award, Carly Nieman was met with a glaring statistic that solidified her plans for a large-scale project in Kenosha.

Nieman, a senior at LakeView Technology Academy, recently put the finishing touches on a revamped classroom space at EBSOLA Dual Language Elementary School and said she has high hopes for the future. The space now is described as a Community Literacy Center.

Before delving into the project, Nieman said the statistic she came across spurred a desire to do her part and combat impediments: 61 percent of low-income families have no books in their homes for children, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.

“Research has shown that students who do not have access to books, or choice in the books they read, struggle with reading,” said Nieman, who is a member of Girl Scout Troop 9151. “This struggle can lead to many issues, including low self-esteem, anxiety and the possibility of not completing their high school education.”

Nieman said EBSOLA was an ideal school to implement her literacy center project because it serves a diverse range of students within the community.