Gold coin found in Red Kettle in Kenosha

A one-ounce gold coin worth $1,875 was found in a Salvation Army of Kenosha Red Kettle last week.

“This generous donation in our kettle was a wonderful surprise,” Auxiliary Capt. Marie Lewis said. “We are so blessed to have a community that supports us and helps us care for those most in need.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The coin was dropped in a kettle on Dec. 8 at the Pick ‘n Save on 75th Street. Lewis said it was a welcome donation as the campaign overall is struggling with a lack of ringers available due to COVID-19 restrictions. “This means so much to us because we can help more people with basic needs and will help to keep our programing going,” Lewis said.

Red Kettles will be out in the community until Thursday. Donations can be made at the kettles or by texting KENOSHA to 24365. To sign up to ring bells, visit Kenoshabells.com.

In addition to bell ringing, there are a variety of other volunteer positions open. For example, The Salvation Army of Kenosha is in need of a pantry guide, janitor, building and grounds volunteers, a driver, and a reception clerk, according to the website. For more information, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/kenosha/.