Golden girls: Kenosha native cherishes her friendship with Betty White

What she’ll remember the most is the laughter.

That’s how Annie Heller Wetherbee sums up her friendship with show business icon Betty White.

“We were like best girlfriends at work,” the Kenosha native said from her home in California. “I was with her all day long, and we enjoyed each other’s sense of humor. I still remember the first time I made her throw her head back and laugh. That closeness, that joy we had, just being together. I will cherish that forever.”

Wetherbee was White’s stand-in and personal assistant for six years on the TV Land sitcom “Hot in Cleveland.”

Sometimes on the set of the show, “the director would look at us, and we’d get the giggles and not be able to stop,” Wetherbee recalled. “We had so much fun.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, White stayed secluded in her home and rarely saw anyone in person.

But that didn’t stop their friendship.

“I baked pies for her and would drop them off at her home,” Wetherbee said. “She liked any pie, but especially lemon meringue.”

Before the pandemic, Wetherbee and White would have lunch together — a McDonald’s hamburger, French fries and a Diet Coke — and spend a few hours laughing together.

When White died on Dec. 31, just shy of her 100th birthday, Wetherbee was shocked.

“I was stunned and am very sad,” she said, tearing up slightly over the phone. “I knew she would go sometime ... but still.”

White’s death, she said, “brought the ‘Hot in Cleveland’ community together. We all called each other and shared memories and photos and were texting each other back and forth. We’ll have a reunion in her honor when we can all get together again.”

Wetherbee and her husband, Dan, went on their own “Betty White Memorial Tour,” visiting places that were special to the beloved actress, animal lover — and hot dog fancier.

“We went to the Rose Bowl float display because she loved the Rose Bowl, and we went to Pink’s Hot Dog Stand, which has a ‘Betty White Naked Hot Dog,’ just the meat and a bun. They donated all the proceeds from those hot dog sales to the Los Angeles Zoo,” Wetherbee said. “We also went to see her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — just doing anything to touch base with Betty.”

Hometown gal

Wetherbee grew up in Kenosha as one of seven children of Robert and Margaret Heller.

“I grew up on Third Avenue and lived in Allendale,” Wetherbee said. “Kenosha is still my home, even though I’ve lived here (the Los Angeles area) about 30 years longer than I lived in Kenosha. But I love Kenosha.”

Her siblings all live in Kenosha — Robert “Buzz” Heller, Katie Wojtak, Margaret Heller and Tom Heller — as did her sisters, the late Jane Whyte and Patte Bleil.

Wetherbee started in theater in the 1970s as a St. Joseph High School student, eventually moving to New York City after college “to become the next Ethel Merman,” she said of the Broadway legend.

After working in New York, Wetherbee headed west to Los Angeles in the 1980s “and never looked back. The weather is spectacular, just sunnier and brighter.”

“I worked as a sound engineer, met my husband and was able to stay home with my kids for while,” Wetherbee said.

She kept on acting a bit and was in a play with a man who worked in TV production.

He suggested she work on a Disney show as a stand-in, “and I eventually moved into the dialogue field,” she said. “Being in a stand-in for the actors while they work on sound and lighting is fun, but for long periods of time, you’re not being active. I like being more involved with the production.”

TV work today

Wetherbee now works for Chuck Lorre Productions on the CBS sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola,” which airs Monday nights.

“I’m the show’s dialogue coach, and I love it,” she said. “We have a great crew and a great cast.”

As the dialogue coach, she “helps the whole cast learn their lines,” adding that producer/write Lorre “likes his lines said as written.”

Wetherbee is also acting again, including a guest role on “Bob Hearts Abishola” as a nurse.

Coming up in a few weeks, she’ll be seen on the Fox series “9-1-1: Lonestar,” playing the nanny for lead actress Gina Torres’ character.

“They’ve aired three episodes so far this season,” she said. “I’m in the fifth episode. I don’t kill anyone or die in the episode, so maybe the character can return.”

Busy actress

After so many years working mainly behind the scenes, Wetherbee “is having a great time. I’m doing more acting now than I ever have. Who knew there would be roles for me in my 60s? There are all these great little jobs.”

A silver lining to the COVID-19 protocols is that auditions are now done from home, rather than having to spend all day in a waiting room with other hopefuls.

“You pre-tape your audition and send it in,” Wetherbee said. “My husband shoots and directs it, and we email it off and forget about it. We have fun doing this together. If you do book a job, that’s just icing on the cake.”

As for Betty White, though Wetherbee misses her friend, she’s glad to know “Betty was happy and content right up until the end. A family of ducks had moved into her pool, and she loved watching them.”

“I will always cherish our time together.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.