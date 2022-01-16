 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Golden girls: Kenosha native cherishes her friendship with Betty White

What she’ll remember the most is the laughter.

That’s how Annie Heller Wetherbee sums up her friendship with show business icon Betty White.

“We were like best girlfriends at work,” the Kenosha native said from her home in California. “I was with her all day long, and we enjoyed each other’s sense of humor. I still remember the first time I made her throw her head back and laugh. That closeness, that joy we had, just being together. I will cherish that forever.”

Wetherbee was White’s stand-in and personal assistant for six years on the TV Land sitcom “Hot in Cleveland.”

Sometimes on the set of the show, “the director would look at us, and we’d get the giggles and not be able to stop,” Wetherbee recalled. “We had so much fun.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, White stayed secluded in her home and rarely saw anyone in person.

But that didn’t stop their friendship.

“I baked pies for her and would drop them off at her home,” Wetherbee said. “She liked any pie, but especially lemon meringue.”

Before the pandemic, Wetherbee and White would have lunch together — a McDonald’s hamburger, French fries and a Diet Coke — and spend a few hours laughing together.

When White died on Dec. 31, just shy of her 100th birthday, Wetherbee was shocked.

“I was stunned and am very sad,” she said, tearing up slightly over the phone. “I knew she would go sometime ... but still.”

White’s death, she said, “brought the ‘Hot in Cleveland’ community together. We all called each other and shared memories and photos and were texting each other back and forth. We’ll have a reunion in her honor when we can all get together again.”

Wetherbee and her husband, Dan, went on their own “Betty White Memorial Tour,” visiting places that were special to the beloved actress, animal lover — and hot dog fancier.

“We went to the Rose Bowl float display because she loved the Rose Bowl, and we went to Pink’s Hot Dog Stand, which has a ‘Betty White Naked Hot Dog,’ just the meat and a bun. They donated all the proceeds from those hot dog sales to the Los Angeles Zoo,” Wetherbee said. “We also went to see her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — just doing anything to touch base with Betty.”

Hometown gal

Wetherbee grew up in Kenosha as one of seven children of Robert and Margaret Heller.

“I grew up on Third Avenue and lived in Allendale,” Wetherbee said. “Kenosha is still my home, even though I’ve lived here (the Los Angeles area) about 30 years longer than I lived in Kenosha. But I love Kenosha.”

Her siblings all live in Kenosha — Robert “Buzz” Heller, Katie Wojtak, Margaret Heller and Tom Heller — as did her sisters, the late Jane Whyte and Patte Bleil.

Wetherbee started in theater in the 1970s as a St. Joseph High School student, eventually moving to New York City after college “to become the next Ethel Merman,” she said of the Broadway legend.

After working in New York, Wetherbee headed west to Los Angeles in the 1980s “and never looked back. The weather is spectacular, just sunnier and brighter.”

“I worked as a sound engineer, met my husband and was able to stay home with my kids for while,” Wetherbee said.

She kept on acting a bit and was in a play with a man who worked in TV production.

He suggested she work on a Disney show as a stand-in, “and I eventually moved into the dialogue field,” she said. “Being in a stand-in for the actors while they work on sound and lighting is fun, but for long periods of time, you’re not being active. I like being more involved with the production.”

TV work today

Wetherbee now works for Chuck Lorre Productions on the CBS sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola,” which airs Monday nights.

“I’m the show’s dialogue coach, and I love it,” she said. “We have a great crew and a great cast.”

As the dialogue coach, she “helps the whole cast learn their lines,” adding that producer/write Lorre “likes his lines said as written.”

Wetherbee is also acting again, including a guest role on “Bob Hearts Abishola” as a nurse.

Coming up in a few weeks, she’ll be seen on the Fox series “9-1-1: Lonestar,” playing the nanny for lead actress Gina Torres’ character.

“They’ve aired three episodes so far this season,” she said. “I’m in the fifth episode. I don’t kill anyone or die in the episode, so maybe the character can return.”

Busy actress

After so many years working mainly behind the scenes, Wetherbee “is having a great time. I’m doing more acting now than I ever have. Who knew there would be roles for me in my 60s? There are all these great little jobs.”

A silver lining to the COVID-19 protocols is that auditions are now done from home, rather than having to spend all day in a waiting room with other hopefuls.

“You pre-tape your audition and send it in,” Wetherbee said. “My husband shoots and directs it, and we email it off and forget about it. We have fun doing this together. If you do book a job, that’s just icing on the cake.”

As for Betty White, though Wetherbee misses her friend, she’s glad to know “Betty was happy and content right up until the end. A family of ducks had moved into her pool, and she loved watching them.”

“I will always cherish our time together.”

Birthday flash mob video

Kenosha native Annie Heller Wetherbee will forever be linked with Betty White on the internet, thanks to a Jan. 16, 2015, video that has been viewed millions of times by people all over the world.

Wetherbee put together a flash mob to celebrate White's 93rd birthday on the "Hot in Cleveland" TV Land series set and plays a central role — dancing in a floral sarong! — in the two-minute video.

The idea for the tropical dance party came after Wetherbee attended a Hawaiian-theme concert with White a few months earlier.

"The day after the concert, I showed up at work and greeted her with a silly hula dance," Wetherbee recalled. "I did it the next day, too, and kept it going."

The daily hula ritual gave Wetherbee the idea for the birthday flash mob.

The project, which featured some 150 dancers, took several weeks to put together.

Wetherbee's college friend Bill Pruditch, who owns a dance studio, choreographed the dance moves, and they used 11 cameras — including a flying drone — to shoot the video.

“One of TV Land’s guys, Mike Doto, helped with all the camera angles,” Wetherbee said. “We knew we only had one chance to shoot it.”

Wetherbee’s husband, Dan, edits movie trailers, and he was also involved in the camera work.

On the day of the flash mob, Dave Foley, a frequent guest star on "Hot in Cleveland," showed up in a golf cart on the studio lot and drove White to the show's set.

That’s when Wetherbee pops up in a sarong, kicking off the flash mob.

“She was just blown away by it,” Wetherbee said. 

Going viral

Wetherbee’s husband did a rough cut that was shown to the show’s studio audience that night and, by 6 a.m. the next morning, he had posted the video to YouTube. TV Land posted it on their Facebook Page, too.

Then it took on a life of its own.

“It was on every single news outlet in Los Angeles,” Wetherbee said, “and Betty said she got a call from a news station in Australia. It was seen on local news stations all over, plus NBC's ‘Today Show’ and CNN."

She added, “We did this all on our own time, no one got paid for this, and everyone — wardrobe, camera grips, crew members, dancers — we were all laughing and high-fiving and so excited about it. It’s wonderful because we love her, we all love her.”

Watch the video

The two-minute flash mob video can be viewed by searching "Betty White flash mob 93 birthday" on YouTube.com.

Local celebration

What: Betty White 100th Birthday and Celebration of Life

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Monday

Where: Social on Sixth, 324 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine

Cost: Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

Details: Joan Roehre, well known to area theater fans for her work over the past two decades in the Snowdance 10-Minute Comedy Festival and other performances, is hosting this celebration at her "micro-venue," which can host events for up to 50 people.

White was "fabulous in everything and had such great comic timing," Roehre said. "She appears to be so sweet but had such a sharp wit."

For Monday's event, Roehre will be showing clips of White's work, including bloopers and outtakes, on a big screen, and she hopes people show up in "Golden Girls" attire or as Sue Ann Nivens, the "Happy Homemaker" character White played on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in the 1970s. She hopes people "come together to laugh and remember Betty White. There will probably be a birthday cake, too."

Note: Masks are required.

News Alert