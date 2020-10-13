Golden Oil building corporate headquarters in Somers; site will also have an Amoco station, store

SOMERS — Golden Oil Co., owner of the Kenosha Travel Plaza, 11800 Burlington Road (Highway S) in Somers, has started construction of a two-story Amoco gas station and convenience store facility in east Somers that will serve as its corporate headquarters.
The 7,500-square-foot facility at the northwest corner of Highway E (12th Street) and 22nd Avenue will also contain three fast food restaurants, including Subway, Hunt Brothers Pizza and Chester’s Chicken, according to Paul Bhardwaj, the chief executive officer and founder of Janesville-based Golden Oil.
“It will provide needed products and services that are not currently available in the area,” Bhardwaj said in a news release. “We find Somers to be a great place to do business. We found the Village Board shares the same interests as we do to improve Somers.”
Somers and Golden Oil officials said the facility at 1170 22nd Ave. is scheduled to open in March 2021. It will be located across the street from a BP gas station and convenience store. BP (British Petroleum Co.) merged with Amoco in 1998, and both brands are still used. Golden Oil does not own the BP station at the southeast corner of 22nd Avenue and Highway E.
Golden Oil has several other Wisconsin locations, including the Bristol BP Food Shop at 20015 93rd St. in Kenosha County. Other company locations are located in Janesville, Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, Osseo and Brownsville.
Ted Gement, sales manager for Golden Oil, said the company selected the Somers location for its headquarters partially because the company owners and many of its employees live in the surrounding area, and because the Somers government was “progressive in their ability to mix residential and business to make a great environment for all.”
Gement added, “We are very excited to move into the new location and get all of our operations under one roof. It will help us grow as a company in the future.”
Pete Wicklund contributed to this report.
