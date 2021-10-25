Golf cart season extended in Paddock Lake to allow on-street operation through holiday parade in December

PADDOCK LAKE -- The golf cart season in Paddock Lake – when locally licensed and safety-inspected carts can be driven on designated village streets – has been extended.
The Village Board voted 6-1 following lengthy discussion last week to allow golf cart usage from March 1 through the annual holiday parade in December. The previous season, established in 2015 following a referendum on the issue, was April 1 through Oct. 31.
It comes with a weather-related restriction that golf carts may not be operated on village streets if snow parking restrictions are in place or the roads are icy to the point salting or sanding operations are taking place.
The change still requires an ordinance revision, which will be brought to the board in November. Operational permits issued earlier this year are still set to expire Oct. 31.
The idea of extending the season year-round was first presented by village trustee Scott Garland.
“Leave it to the good judgement of the owners,” Garland said with regard to operation during inclement weather, adding they are all required to have insurance.
However, year-round use failed to gain consensus. Those opposed voiced concerns about safety and that allowing golf carts not manufactured to be driven on snowy roads to be used during winter months may open up the village to “contributing negligence” liability.
President Terry Burns added the golf cart ordinance was initially approved to allow residents the ability to access their boats as parking near the mooring sites is limited.
“There’s no hardship here,” Burns said.
Burns also voiced opposition to making an ordinance change based on a request from a small portion of residents.
Administrator Tim Popanda suggested the idea could be included on a survey that will go out to residents to gauge support. That survey already includes a question related to wake speed lake hours as a result of an ordinance change requested by a different group of residents earlier this year.
A poll of trustees showed a compromise related to the length of the golf cart season extension could gain majority support.
“I’m for opening it up a little bit,” trustee John Poole said, suggesting extending it by one month in the spring and fall.
Trustees also showed support for the idea of also allowing residents the ability to drive around in golf carts to view Christmas light displays and acknowledged some people drive golf carts in the holiday parade in December.
“I do see the novelty in that,” Burns said, adding it is those types of allowances that bring people together and can attract people to live in a community.
Given the sentiment of the board, Garland made a motion to start the season a month earlier in the spring and extend the use to the date of the holiday parade each year. Trustee Gloria Walter cast the sole dissenting vote.
“I think it should stay the way it is,” Walter said.
Board members also supported the idea of holding a golf cart safety inspection day the first Saturday of March.