Golf cart season extended in Paddock Lake to allow on-street operation through holiday parade in December

PADDOCK LAKE -- The golf cart season in Paddock Lake – when locally licensed and safety-inspected carts can be driven on designated village streets – has been extended.

The Village Board voted 6-1 following lengthy discussion last week to allow golf cart usage from March 1 through the annual holiday parade in December. The previous season, established in 2015 following a referendum on the issue, was April 1 through Oct. 31.

It comes with a weather-related restriction that golf carts may not be operated on village streets if snow parking restrictions are in place or the roads are icy to the point salting or sanding operations are taking place.

The change still requires an ordinance revision, which will be brought to the board in November. Operational permits issued earlier this year are still set to expire Oct. 31.

The idea of extending the season year-round was first presented by village trustee Scott Garland.

“Leave it to the good judgement of the owners,” Garland said with regard to operation during inclement weather, adding they are all required to have insurance.