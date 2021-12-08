Golf carts could share village roads in Salem Lakes; ordinance under consideration

SALEM LAKES — Golf carts could soon be allowed on public roads in this village under a draft ordinance being considered.

Village Board members reviewed the proposal during a Committee of the Whole meeting Monday. The village used an ordinance approved in Paddock Lake, where 105 golf cart permits were issued in 2021 as a “blueprint” test.

Those in favor of the ordinance said Paddock Lake is not the only community that allows golf carts to operate on local roads. Village Trustee Mike Culat said it is part of the residential culture of Johnsburg, Ill., where specific events are planned for those who own the carts in the McHenry County village.

“It’s the wave of the future,” Culat said. “It’s where things are going.”

In fact, voters in Union Grove will be able to cast ballots in April on whether they want the village to allow ATVs or golf carts into traffic on the public streets of the Racine County village, located just north of the Kenosha County Town of Paris.

The stated goal of the proposed ordinance is “to ensure the safety and welfare of persons and property relative to the operation of golf carts on the public streets within the Village of Salem Lakes.”

Trustee Dan Campion said he has reservations about adopting an ordinance that doesn’t include strict safety requirements.

“I don’t think it’s too much to ask people to put seatbelts in their carts,” Campion said.

He also suggested adding a requirement that child car and booster seat regulations be considered.

Village President Diann Tesar said she did not see a need to require seat belts.

“If the golf cart doesn’t have seat belts I can’t see making them put them on,” Tesar said.

However, Tesar said board members are welcome to offer amendments to the proposed ordinance for consideration when it reaches a vote.

Ordinance specifics

Under the ordinance, golf carts would be allowed to operate on village roads from sunrise to sunset, April 1 through Oct. 31, by a licensed driver age 16 or older.

“Village roads” are defined as all paved roads constructed and maintained by the village with a posted speed limit of 25 mph or less. There are exceptions: Rock Lake Road, from 122nd Street to 280th Avenue; 280th Avenue, from 122nd Street to the State Line Road; 98th Street, from Highway 83 to Highway C; 84th Street, from Highway 83 to 216th Avenue; and 216th Avenue, from Highway AH to Highway 50.

The ordinance is also not intended to change current subdivision covenants that, in some cases, prohibit the use of golf carts.

A permit issued by the village would need to be displayed on the golf cart. According to the draft ordinance, no permit would be issued if the golf cart owner is indebted to the village for overdue utility bills, special assessments, property taxes or forfeitures.

Permits would be valid from the date of issue to Nov. 1 of the year following the year of issue. Anyone seeking a permit would be required to: sign a waiver of liability form; provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000 per incident; and provide proof of satisfactory inspection of the golf cart by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department that indicates the golf cart is equipped with working brakes, an approved slow-moving vehicle sign; front and rear reflectors; and a working horn.

