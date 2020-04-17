Golf courses plan to reopen Friday

Although parts of Wisconsin’s Safer-at-Home order will remain in effect until May 26, golf courses will be able to reopen Friday.
“We’re thrilled that he (Gov. Tony Evers) thought golf could get open. ... It’s a great start to the season,” Wisconsin PGA Executive Director Joe Stadler said.
Because of the small-group requirements of golf and minimal person-to-person contact, golfers had been decrying the closure of courses since the initial Safer-at-Home order went into effect on March 24.
An online petition, “Let Wisconsin Golf,” has more than 66,000 signatures calling on the governor to reopen the courses.
In that time courses have had time to make changes needed during the coronavirus crisis.
Dedra Rippee, general manager of Kenosha Country Club, 500 13th Ave., said the course will open Friday to member-play only, and some new rules will be in place.
“It’ll open up for members, but they won’t be able to bring guests,” she said “They can’t play in groups of more than four people and they have to observe the social distancing rule of six-feet apart.”
Along with the state’s no golf cart rule, the course will look a bit different, Rippee said.
“There will be no benches, there will be no rakes, there will be no water coolers — anything they (golfers) can touch,” she said. “All of the cups will be raised up out of the holes, so the ball cannot roll in. It’ll hit the cup, but it’ll stop there.”
Rippee said the clubhouse will remain closed under the new rules, but the to-go food service offered on Friday and Saturday nights will continue.
“The good thing is members can get out and start playing,” she said.
Maplecrest Country Club, 9401 18th St., also will open at 8 a.m. Friday.
Dan Plebanek, owner of the course, worries that reservation and payment procedures will pose the most difficulties. Golfers will have to reserve tee times and provide payment over the phone.
“I was hoping they would allow us to have someone at the door to take the credit card, walk over to the register and give them a receipt,” Plebanek said. “It’s going to be pretty cumbersome.”
Overall, Plebanek said he is happy to open his doors to golfers, and he feels it’s on par with area parks.
“I think it’s not that much different than having parks open,” he said. “People can socially distance on the golf course as easily as they can in a park.”
