Golf courses plan to reopen Friday

Although parts of Wisconsin’s Safer-at-Home order will remain in effect until May 26, golf courses will be able to reopen Friday.

“We’re thrilled that he (Gov. Tony Evers) thought golf could get open. ... It’s a great start to the season,” Wisconsin PGA Executive Director Joe Stadler said.

Because of the small-group requirements of golf and minimal person-to-person contact, golfers had been decrying the closure of courses since the initial Safer-at-Home order went into effect on March 24.

An online petition, “Let Wisconsin Golf,” has more than 66,000 signatures calling on the governor to reopen the courses.

In that time courses have had time to make changes needed during the coronavirus crisis.

Dedra Rippee, general manager of Kenosha Country Club, 500 13th Ave., said the course will open Friday to member-play only, and some new rules will be in place.

“It’ll open up for members, but they won’t be able to bring guests,” she said “They can’t play in groups of more than four people and they have to observe the social distancing rule of six-feet apart.”

Along with the state’s no golf cart rule, the course will look a bit different, Rippee said.