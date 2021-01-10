Golf outing proceeds boost Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha hosted the inaugural Friends & Family of Dave Barnes & Corey Johnson Golf Outing in October at Bristol Oaks Golf Course.
The event honored Cpl. Corey Keith Johnson and continued his legacy and that of Dave Barnes. The Johnson family has been longtime supporters of the BGCK and close friends of the Barnes family. Both men had a special bond and each had a passion for serving their community.
Several health precautions were in place given the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 100 golfers attended and over $14,000 was raised for the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha. Friends, family and many local businesses participated by golfing, donating prizes and sponsoring holes.
Barnes was a former BGCK Board president, long-time club supporter, mentor to the members and the owner of several Cost Cutters and Supercuts salons. He was particularly interested in bringing a playground to the BGCK for members to have a safe space to play outside. The new Niagara Imagination Station playground has since opened at the Club. Memorial trees are planted at the entrance of the playground in memory of both Barnes and Johnson.
Johnson joined the military following high school and achieved numerous accolades. He served a 15-month tour in Iraq and reached the rank of corporal by the end of his service in 2010. He is remembered for always putting others before himself.
“The Johnson family was very honored to be part of this great event,” said Keith Johnson, Corey’s father. “We would like to thank Michelle and Josh Barnes, Nate, Jenny and Jordan Wurm, Sam Perry and the BGCK for honoring Corey.”
“We thank all who support the memory of Dave,” said Sam Perry, a close friend and event chair. “His kindness, friendship and generosity to those in need lives on through our outing. We are inspired by Dave, and now Corey. Hundreds of friends and family have donated over $135,000 in Dave’s, and now Corey’s, honor to the BGCK. Those in need are benefiting and will continue to benefit as we look forward to next year’s gig.”
The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development. For more information visit www.BGCKenosha.org.