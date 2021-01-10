Golf outing proceeds boost Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha hosted the inaugural Friends & Family of Dave Barnes & Corey Johnson Golf Outing in October at Bristol Oaks Golf Course.

The event honored Cpl. Corey Keith Johnson and continued his legacy and that of Dave Barnes. The Johnson family has been longtime supporters of the BGCK and close friends of the Barnes family. Both men had a special bond and each had a passion for serving their community.

Several health precautions were in place given the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 100 golfers attended and over $14,000 was raised for the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha. Friends, family and many local businesses participated by golfing, donating prizes and sponsoring holes.

Barnes was a former BGCK Board president, long-time club supporter, mentor to the members and the owner of several Cost Cutters and Supercuts salons. He was particularly interested in bringing a playground to the BGCK for members to have a safe space to play outside. The new Niagara Imagination Station playground has since opened at the Club. Memorial trees are planted at the entrance of the playground in memory of both Barnes and Johnson.