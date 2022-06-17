Golfer hits two holes-in-one at Bristol Oaks Golf Club Friday

BRISTOL -- An Illinois teen playing in a visiting tournament at Bristol Oaks Golf Club performed one of the rarest of rare feats in the sport.
He hit two holes-in-one in the same 18-hole round of play.
Donald Barnett of Antoch, Ill., hit the aces on two par-3 holes during his round during the Illinois Junior Golf Association stroke-play event at the court Friday.
"I've never seen anything like it," said Tyler Houston, assistant general manager of the Bristol Oaks Golf Club.
Barnett hit his first ace on the par 3 13th hole. He then birdied the par 4 14th, and then on got his second hole-in-one on the par 3 15th hole.
He finished the round at 77 for the 18 holes, low enough to win his age group for 16-18 year-olds, during the tournament.
Additional details about the event and Barnett's unique feat were not immediately available.
