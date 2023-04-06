Trash, recycling, bulk and tire collections will have a normal curb side pick up schedule on Good Friday, April 7.

City Hall will be closed on Friday, April 7.

The Yard Waste Drop-Off Site, 4071 88th Avenue, will be closed on Friday,. It will reopen on Saturday, April 8, for its normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Concrete and Brick/Block Drop-Off Site, 6415 35th Avenue, will be closed on Friday, April 7. It will reopen on Monday, April 10 for its normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call the Kenosha Department of Public Works at 653-4050 if you have any questions.