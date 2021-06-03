Good Old Summertime Art Fair set to return on Sunday

Art fair season — attracting crowds looking for everything from oil paintings to garden gnomes — kicks off this weekend with the Kenosha Art Association’s Good Old Summertime Art Fair.
That’s a joy — and a relief — to the local art organization, after the pandemic forced the 2020 fair to be canceled.
“We’re so happy to be back, so excited to be back,” said Pat Koesser, a longtime member of the art association who organizes the fair. “I think we’ve got some great talent coming this year. Everyone is so excited to be able to get out and see other people and do something that is just going to be fun.”
Because the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing — though vaccinations have made gatherings possible again — the art fair will look a bit different this year.
“The city told us we could only have about half our usual number of booths, so we will have about 40 artists and crafters,” Koesser said. “We have spread out the booths to allow for social distancing, with plenty of open space.”
Every year, the fair takes place in what is technically late spring (with the first day of summer coming on June 21).
This year’s fair is Sunday in Civic Center Park, on Sheridan Road between 56th and 57th streets in Downtown Kenosha.
Coming so early in June, the weather has proved to be a wild-card factor in the fair.
“We’ve had all kinds of weather,” Koesser said. “It can be 95 degrees at 7 a.m. or cold. Our lowest was 45 degrees, and everyone had jackets on. I went home and got some sweatshirts that year for the artists who didn’t come prepared.”
There will be no such worries for this year’s fair, however; the forecast for Sunday calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s.
“This will be perfect fair weather,” Koesser said.
In addition to the booths offering arts and crafts, including paintings, jewelry, ceramics, yard decorations and photography, there will be food available for purchase.
“We have a new food vendor this year,” Koesser said. “A pastry chef is coming to sell her pastries. That will be fun.”
The art fair is usually the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and Koesser said not having the event was a struggle for the volunteer organization.
The group moved to Kemper Center, where it holds classes — with summer courses to be announced soon — and Koesser is relieved to be getting back on track.
“I had people call right away about being in the show” after missing 2020, she said.
Sunday’s event is the 45th summer art fair for the group, and when we talked on Wednesday, Koesser was still adding artists.
“This will be a fun escape for everyone,” she said. “It’s nice to get out and not have to worry about anything for a little while.”
The KAA’s mission is to promote art, art education and art appreciation. For more information about the group, go to www.kenoshaartassociation.org
Ballyhoo at the Zoo
Also this weekend, the Racine Arts Council hosts Ballyhoo at the Zoo Fine Art Fair Saturday and Sunday (June 5-6) at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The show — which was formerly the Monument Square Art Festival — is one of Wisconsin’s oldest juried fine art fairs, featuring more than 60 artists from around the country exhibiting works in a variety of media.
The art fair is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5.
Organizers moved the art fair to the zoo grounds in order to accommodate social distancing requirements. Not only does the Racine Zoo offer additional space, with large areas for booths and wide walkways, but it also connects the art fair to one of Racine’s most popular attractions, organizers said.