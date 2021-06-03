Good Old Summertime Art Fair set to return on Sunday

Coming so early in June, the weather has proved to be a wild-card factor in the fair.

“We’ve had all kinds of weather,” Koesser said. “It can be 95 degrees at 7 a.m. or cold. Our lowest was 45 degrees, and everyone had jackets on. I went home and got some sweatshirts that year for the artists who didn’t come prepared.”

There will be no such worries for this year’s fair, however; the forecast for Sunday calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s.

“This will be perfect fair weather,” Koesser said.

In addition to the booths offering arts and crafts, including paintings, jewelry, ceramics, yard decorations and photography, there will be food available for purchase.

“We have a new food vendor this year,” Koesser said. “A pastry chef is coming to sell her pastries. That will be fun.”

The art fair is usually the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and Koesser said not having the event was a struggle for the volunteer organization.

The group moved to Kemper Center, where it holds classes — with summer courses to be announced soon — and Koesser is relieved to be getting back on track.